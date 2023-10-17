New Urgent Care opens in Burbank at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Providence Urgent Care is now open. Located across from the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center emergency department — in the Cusumano Family Health Center — the new urgent care offers same-day care and walk-in availability seven days a week (Mon-Fri: 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Weekends and holidays: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

With a team of physicians, nurses and support staff, Providence Urgent Care treats common conditions such as cold and flu symptoms, allergic reactions, minor cuts and scrapes, broken bones and sprains, infections and more. Providence Urgent Care is also equipped with point-of-care lab testing and X-ray services.

Learn more about the Providence Urgent Care located at 503 S. Buena Vista Street, Suite 101, in Burbank.