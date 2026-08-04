Latest in the myBurbank series – thanks to videographer Ezekiel Canto
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New Video – Checking In: Playclothes
. Latest in our series
Mastering in Cuteness: audrey *k boutique Celebrates 20 Years
here is a particular kind of magic in finding an outfit that feels unmistakably like you. The right color brightens more than a complexion. The right silhouette changes the way you carry yourself. Sometimes, a dress is never just a dress, it is a reminder of the woman wearing it.
50% Off Adoptions at the Burbank Animal Shelter
To help CLEAR OUR SHELTER, the Burbank Animal Shelter will be offering half off adoption fees for ALL ANIMALS FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST!