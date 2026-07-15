Nikki Perez Announces Re-Election Bid for Burbank City Council

On Monday, Burbank City Councilmember and former Mayor Nikki Perez announced her campaign for re-election to the Burbank City Council, pledging to continue fighting for working families, renters, local jobs, community safety, and a city government that works for every resident.

“The truth is, things are hard right now for many people. Bad federal policies, along with California’s housing crisis have resulted in rent, groceries, childcare, energy, and nearly everything else costing more. Our entertainment industry is struggling, and many families are doing everything they can just to stay afloat.

I know this because my family is living it too. Right before I gave birth to our daughter, while serving as Mayor, I lost my full-time job due to funding cuts that devastated the social services field. Like so many people in Burbank, I’ve had times worrying about keeping up with rising costs, and I want to continue to work on finding local solutions, wherever possible.

This is why I am running again,” Perez stated.

Perez, a lifelong Burbank resident, renter, social worker, and working mother, was first elected to the City Council in 2022 with the then-highest number of votes in the City’s history. During her first term, she helped reduce homelessness, approved more than 2,000 housing units, secured $3.5 million for a permanent homeless solutions center, and supported the staffing and resources needed to strengthen Burbank’s emergency services, and put forward the City’s first ever tenant protection and rent control ordinance.

Perez also established the Burbank Community Grant Program, which provides funding to local organizations delivering direct benefits and services to residents. She supported landmark protections preventing City employees, facilities, and resources from being used for federal immigration enforcement and helped establish a community assistance fund for families directly affected by immigration raids.

“My first term was about breaking down barriers and making sure people who have historically been left out of City Hall have a seat at the table,” Perez said. “My second term will be about building on that progress and delivering practical results that make life better for the people who live and work here.”

Perez’s campaign will focus on five priorities:

Continuing her work to make sure City Hall remains focused on working families

Continuing her efforts to defend civil rights and keeping every resident safe

Continuing to work with federal and state elected officials on providing financial incentives to bring back entertainment jobs to the city

Further expand affordable housing and preventing homelessness

Keeping her commitment towards protecting Burbank’s environment for future generations

Perez also pledged to continue investing in Burbank’s firefighters and emergency personnel, Burbank Water and Power teams, and Forestry staff so the city is prepared for wildfires, earthquakes and other emergencies.

“I love my hometown, and serving this community has been the honor of my life,” Perez said. “We have accomplished a lot together, but we’re just getting started. I am asking Burbank residents for the opportunity to keep fighting for a city where families can afford to stay, workers can build a future, and every person knows that their voice matters.”

Perez was born and raised in Burbank to parents who immigrated from El Salvador and Guatemala. She began her career in public service as a City of Burbank CREST worker and later served as Chair of the Burbank Library Board of Trustees. She holds degrees in Psychology and Music Performance from UC Riverside and a Master of Social Welfare from the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. She currently serves as an appointee of Governor Newsom to the California Film Commission.



Nikki Perez will kick-off her campaign at a public event at IATSE Local 80 on July 25th at 11:00am.

For more information about Nikki Perez and to RSVP to her Kick-Off, visit NikkiPerez.com.