No Good Friday Luck for Burroughs Football

Perhaps the best thing about Good Friday was that parents and cheerleaders were able to attend the Burroughs High football game Friday night.

The scoreline was something Burroughs will quickly put in the rearview mirror, following a 50-0 loss to Pacific League rival Muir at Memorial Field.

Despite the lopsided score, first-year Burroughs coach Jesse Craven praised his kids for their continued hard work.



“I think there are guys that keep battling and competing. Spring football is like spring scrimmages. There’s no playoff or league title,” he said. “It is an opportunity for guys to compete and grow. We put guys in tough situations and see how they respond. That’s what we’re looking for right now.”

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Although it may have seemed hard to believe, Muir collectively is actually a very young team.

Senior quarterback Jack Clougherty completed 22 of 31 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns.

Clougherty, whose style of play was reminiscent of former Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie, praised his offensive line.

“At the end of the season we’re going to have a big party at my house. They’ve blocked great these first three games and we’ve got two more. We’re going to have Dodger Dogs and cheeseburgers in the backyard.”

That feast figures to be large since Clougherty’s family founded the Farmer John company that is known for the fan favorite at Dodger Stadium.

Muir got on the board with 10:07 left in the first quarter as Clougherty hooked up with sophomore Baylin Brooks on a 19-yard touchdown.

The Mustangs added a second touchdown with 6:39 left in the first quarter when Clougherty and sophomore Makhi Clark hooked up on a 17-yard touchdown.

Clougherty and his younger brother Will, who is just a sophomore, hooked up for a 35-yard touchdown 2:41 left in the first quarter to make 18-0.

Burroughs was unable to take advantage of Muir’s penalties. The Mustangs were penalized 157 yards.

Muir extended its lead in the second quarter when Langston Taylor returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown.

Muir went up 30-0 at the 8:22 mark of the third quarter when Jack Clougherty hooked up with junior Charles Bennett on a 4-yard touchdown.

It was Clougherty and Bennett once again from 19 yards with 9.2 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 36-0.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Muir made it 43-0 when sophomore Eddie Byrd III returned an interception for a touchdown.

Muir backup quarterback EJ Wallace found Brooks for a 10-yard touchdown with 2:12 left.

Burroughs got a solid effort from senior Luke Rogers, who finished with 21 carries for 109 yards.

Junior quarterback Jon English played in the first half and completed 3 of 7 passes.

Sophomore Blake Dycus completed one pass as he played the second half.

Burroughs will host Arcadia next Friday at Memorial Field.