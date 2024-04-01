Nominations Now Open for the 2024 myBurbank’s Best Contest

April 1st, 2024 marks myBurbank’s 14 year anniversary. In celebration, we are once again launching the myBurbank’s Best Contest! We all love Burbank: the people, places, events, and services. Share with us your favorites in our 2024 contest running the entire month of April.

Visit our website during April and tell us your favorite businesses, people, and places in over 190 categories ranging from services, stores, food and drink, classes, health, beauty, and more. One entry per I.P. address is allowed so multiple devices may be used if there is more than one person in your household. Voting will end at 11:59 pm on April 30th.

The winner from each category will receive a myBurbank’s Best 2024 certificate and window decal as well as special advertising opportunities. The winners will be announced on Monday, May 6th via myBurbank’s website and social media. If you are a business, make sure to tell your customers to vote for you in this year’s contest!

Here are the past winners:

2023 myBurbank’s Best

TO BEGIN VOTING FOR 2024 – CLICK HERE!

Are you a business that would like to get the word out on getting nominations? Click here for a social graphic and PDF print out to hang up in your store to tell your customers about the contest. Fill out your business name and the category you want to be nominated for and place it in your window for people to scan and vote.