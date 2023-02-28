Noon Rotary Club of Burbank Celebrates Their Centennial At Lakeside Country Club

On the evening of Saturday, February 25, over 200 individuals gathered at the beautiful Lakeside Golf Club to celebrate the centennial of the Rotary Club of Burbank Noon.

For 100 years, the Rotary Club of Burbank has implemented various community projects to benefit local schools, non-profits, the hospital, seniors, and more. Most notably, in recent years, the annual Teachers of Excellence Awards and funding the new ER at Providence.

The evening brought together over twenty past presidents from as far back as 1985, Past President David Seale and his wife Betty traveled from Knoxville TN for the celebration. The current centennial president is, Stephanie Bennett.

In addition to all the celebrating, two local families were honored for their service to the Club and Burbank. Nat and Alma Rubinfeld were honored for their tireless efforts in building goodwill. In addition, the Taylor family, the Club’s only three generational members of the Rotary Club who all served as Presidents; were honored for their decades of service.

Both families received the inaugural Peter McGrath Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of Peter, who was a Rotarian in our Club for over 50 years.