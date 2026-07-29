One Dead, One Injured in Fatal Motorcycle Crash

An investigation is underway after a traffic collision involving an electric motorcycle resulted in one fatality.

On July 28, 2026, at about 11:00 p.m., Burbank Police officers and paramedics responded to reports of a traffic collision involving an electric motorcycle and a sedan at the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Hollywood Way. Upon arrival, officers found a male and female who had been ejected from the motorcycle. Both sustained serious injuries.

Both riders were transported to a local trauma center, where the male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The female remains hospitalized and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene, cooperated with traffic investigators, and did not display signs or symptoms of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Preliminary information indicates that unsafe speed by the motorcyclist was likely a contributing factor.

The Burbank Police Department is working with the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the decedent’s identity and notify family members.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Burbank Police Department’s Investigation Division at (818) 238-3210.

As electric mobility devices become more popular, the Burbank Police Department encourages parents and riders to understand the laws governing these devices, wear appropriate safety gear, obey traffic laws, and ride responsibly. For more information about the laws and regulations governing electric mobility devices, please CLICK HERE.