OP/ED Assemblymember Schultz Give Update on Latest Legislation

In December, Speaker Robert Rivas appointed me to serve as Chair of the Assembly Committee on Public Safety. Today I write to share an update about the work that we’ve been doing in our State Capitol.

To date, we have debated 120 bills pertaining to public safety, victims’ rights, and more accountability in our criminal justice system. I am especially proud of the work that we’ve done to protect minors; including the committee’s recent approval of AB 237, which enacts new penalties for people who threaten violence against a person at a daycare or school; AB 1094, which makes a person convicted of torturing a minor ineligible for parole until completing at least 20 years of their sentence; and, AB 1011, which limits credit earning in prison for people who seriously abuse children.

Our work to balance justice and accountability doesn’t end there. We’ve also voted to give judges more discretion to deny diversion to people who endanger public safety while expanding access to diversion for people who have committed non-serious, nonviolent crimes. We’ve limited parole eligibility for persons who have committed some of the worst crimes, and we’re advancing legislation that strengthens penalties for soliciting minors and provides critical support to survivors.

This work is not easy. Tackling hard issues with people with sincerely-held differences of opinion never is. But we’ve engaged in our work earnestly, with our vision set firmly on ensuring safety and justice for all Californians.

In an era of serious problems, it is more important than ever that serious policymakers stand up and deliver results. Over the past week, however, too many unserious politicians in Sacramento have prioritized politics over good laws that work and keep our communities safe. Our office has also been inundated with coordinated attacks from fringe right-wing individuals and groups who are more interested in political theater than protecting kids.

I’m not here to play political games. I am here to make our communities safer.

I am a former prosecutor. I have sent human traffickers to prison, worked with victimized children, and fought for public safety my entire career. I remain absolutely committed to delivering effective and intelligent legislation that helps victims.

As always, please do not hesitate to contact our district office if you have questions or if we can be of assistance. Our phone number is (818) 558-3043, and email address is Assemblymember.Schultz@Assembly.ca.gov.

In the meantime, my team and I will continue fighting for each and every one of you. You deserve nothing less.

Nick Schultz

Burbank Assemblymember