Opinion: Sometime When You are Wrong, You are Just Wrong

It’s just my opinion…

I was wrong.

There, I said it.

When Burbank announced plans to host a World Cup Fan Zone in Downtown Burbank, I questioned whether the event would help our local restaurants or compete against them. I wondered why fans would pay to watch a soccer match on a large screen when they could see the same game inside one of our restaurants without paying admission.

My biggest concern was that the city was creating a competing venue on what should have been a valuable weekend for local businesses.

But after seeing what happened in Downtown Burbank on July 18 and 19, it is clear that my concerns did not match the reality.

The World Cup Fan Zone was a huge success.

Thousands of soccer fans packed San Fernando Boulevard between Angeleno Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard for the third-place match on Saturday and the World Cup final on Sunday. Large screens were placed throughout the area, fans wore the colors and jerseys of their favorite countries, and Downtown Burbank took on the atmosphere of a major international celebration.

More importantly, the crowds did not remain confined to the Fan Zone.

They spilled into the surrounding businesses and restaurants. People arrived early, stayed after the matches and filled Downtown Burbank with the kind of foot traffic local merchants dream about. Restaurants saw increased business, while shops were exposed to thousands of people—many of whom may not otherwise have spent their weekend in Burbank.

That was exactly what I feared would not happen.

I worried the Fan Zone would pull customers away from restaurants. Instead, it brought thousands of potential customers directly to their front doors.

I questioned whether people would pay for the experience. They did—and many others still came Downtown to enjoy the atmosphere and watch from outside the designated ticketed areas. The event offered different viewing options while creating an energy that could never have been duplicated inside a single restaurant or bar.

This was not simply a watch party. It became a community festival.

The World Cup has a unique ability to bring people together across cultures, generations and nationalities. That spirit was on full display in Downtown Burbank. Fans supporting opposing teams stood side by side, families attended together and people celebrated the world’s most popular sport in the heart of our city.

It was colorful, loud, exciting and—most importantly—successful.

The city and event organizers also deserve credit for understanding something I underestimated: A large, well-produced event does not necessarily compete with surrounding businesses. If it attracts enough people and is located properly, it can expand its customer base not only regionally but nationally and even internationally.

That is precisely what happened.

Rather than dividing the same group of customers between the Fan Zone and local restaurants, the event brought an entirely new wave of visitors into Downtown Burbank. There were enough people to fill the viewing areas, line the streets and patronize nearby establishments.

That is the kind of economic activity our downtown needs.

My original concerns were based on protecting Burbank’s restaurants. I still believe that should always be a priority. These businesses employ local workers, pay taxes and contribute to the character of our community throughout the year. Whenever the city plans a major event, it should consider how those businesses will be affected.

In this case, the effect was overwhelmingly positive.

There is also an important lesson here about criticism. Opinion writers are quick to point out what they believe government is doing wrong. That is part of the job. I am lucky enough to have a forum to express my opinion to the masses, not just a bunch of friends on Facebook who just constantly complain. But when the facts prove us wrong, we should be just as willing to say so.

The City of Burbank took a chance, and it paid off.

The organizers created a large-scale event that attracted thousands of people, showcased Downtown Burbank and generated additional traffic for local restaurants and businesses. Instead of giving our restaurants a red card, the Fan Zone handed them a weekend filled with new customers.

Could future events still be improved? Of course. Every major production provides lessons about pricing, access, parking, seating, street closures and partnerships with merchants. The city should speak with business owners while the experience is still fresh and learn what worked best.

Hopefully, city officials can work with organizers of events like Celebrate Burbank, the parade that was shot down by a city worker this past year and events such as the Road Kings at Johnny Carson Park that have become increasingly frustrated with the city and its restrictions. How many other events are out there that get shot down by the city’s inflexibility to step up and help mitigate when possible, leaving the citizens of Burbank with fewer great events during the year?

But those discussions should begin with an honest assessment: This event worked.

Burbank showed that it can successfully host a major international sports celebration. It proved that Downtown can handle a large crowd and that a public event can benefit, rather than undermine, the businesses surrounding it.

So, to the city officials, organizers and others who believed the Fan Zone would bring people together while boosting Downtown Burbank: You were right.

And I was wrong.

When the final whistle blew, thousands of people had experienced Burbank at its best, and our local businesses had shared in the victory.

That deserves more than an acknowledgment.

It deserves a standing ovation.