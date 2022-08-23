Outdoor Summer Concert Series at Garry Marshall Theatre

Garry Marshall Theatre presents their first ever Outdoor Summer Concert Series happening for only five nights from August 24-28 at 8:00PM. The series will feature Jospeh Leo Bwarie, Crystal Lewis, Ty Taylor, Alisan Porter, and Don Most.

The series will take place outdoors under the stars in the theatre’s courtyard gardens. The five nights of music will host a different live solo performance from an artist each show. Private table packages and VIP packages are offered to get you as close to the action as possible.

The Outdoor Summer Concert Series is produced by Joseph Leo Bwarie (Jersey Boys) and Kamilah Marshall (Bette Middler, OBC Hairspray) and features a range of musicians ranging from pop, jazz, soul, R&B, and the American songbook.

Garry Marshall Theatre is located on Riverside Drive in Burbank and tickets range from $40-$440. You can purchase tickets here.

Joseph Leo Bwarie, Garry Marshall Theatre Outdoor Summer Concert Series

August 24-Jospeh Leo Bwarie

Bwarie starts the summer series with an unplugged show featuring his time as Frankie Valli in the award-winning musical Jersey Boys, in which he did over 2,000 performances.

August 25- Crystal Lewis

The second show of the series features three time GRAMMY nominated artist, Crystal Lewis. As a jazz singer and songwriter she has recorded over 20 albums in the past 30 years.

August 26- Ty Taylor

Friday’s show gives the stage to Ty Taylor, who has shared his voice on Broadway. At Garry Marshall he will be sharing music from his early jazz career and showcasing his Nouveau Mid-Century Romance Songbook.

August 27- Alisan Porter

Winner of season 10 of The Voice, Alisan Porter has since released three albums and wrote songs for artists like Allison Krauss and Adam Lambert. Porter is a vocal powerhouse who draws her music on Americana, Country and R&B/Soul.

August 28- Don Most

Finishing up the series at Garry Marshall Theatre is Don Most, who is best known for his role as ‘Ralph’ in the television show, Happy Days. Other than being an actor, Most has a passion for singing and will be bringing his swing/big band style music to the outdoor stage.