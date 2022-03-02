Pair of Incidents Keep Burbank Police Busy

A fight near the Chandler Bike Path on Sunday afternoon around 2:45 pm left the man who initiated the fight with facial injuries.

According to witnesses who were interviewed at the scene, the two men got into the fight after arguing about who had the right away on the bike path according to Sergeant Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department.

The man who witnesses say started the fight, remained at the scene, and was treated by paramedics. His name was not released.

Fekety also said, “Race did not have a factor in the physical altercation, nor was it determined to be a hate crime. A report was taken to document the incident.”

On Monday morning around 2:00 on February 28, officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic infraction near Niagara and Burbank Blvd. where they found that not only did the driver not have a driver’s license with him, they also observed an open container of alcohol near the center console.

According to Fekety, officers asked the man to exit the vehicle and he refused at which time officers grabbed the man by the arm to remove him from the vehicle, police “were met with resistance and violence as the driver tried to kick the officers multiple times.”

Police deployed their pepper spray and the driver then complied and was placed under arrest for 69 PC, which is “resisting an executive officer in the performance of duty” and 11377(a) H&S which is “possess methamphetamines and certain other narcotics for personal use”

Police did not release the name of the man.