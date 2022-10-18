Pair of Local Girls’ Golfers Advance To CIF

Orellana of Burbank and Lingad of Burroughs finish eighth and ninth, respectively, at Pacific League Individual Finals.

It took some work for two local girls’ golfers to extend their seasons.

In the end, Lisette Orellana of Burbank High and Annika Lingad of Burroughs passed their biggest tests to advance to the postseason.

Orellana carded a seven-over-par 82 and Lingad shot a 94 to earn the last two spots out of the Pacific League at the league’s individual finals on Tuesday at Brookside Golf Course No. 1 in Pasadena.

Orellana finished league competition with a total score of 242 and Lingad had a total tally of 259 to finish eighth and ninth, respectively, in league. Twelve athletes participated in the 18-hole round, with the top nine advancing to the CIF Southern Section Northern Individual Regional Tournament on Oct. 26 at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks.

Erica Lee of Arcadia fired a 67 to win the tournament with a total score of 206, besting teammate Jesse Kong (72 for 217). Jeanne Padillo of Glendale (77 for 220) and Arcadia’s Zoe Sprecher (77 for 220) tied for third.

Orellana, a senior who helped Burbank place second in league behind Arcadia, will participate in the postseason for the fourth year in a row. Lingad, a senior, will make her first postseason appearance.

“I’m glad I will be in the postseason again,” said Orellana, who reached the Regional State Qualifier last season at Brookside. “It was a good experience and it helped to know this course.

“You have to be accurate here and get your shots on the greens. I had a hard time doing that, but I had some good drives along the way. I was a bit worried I wouldn’t make it [to CIF]. Going forward, I know I’ll have to play smart.”

Lingad turned to her short game to advance.

“It’s a longer course, compared to some of the others we’ve played this season,” Lingad said. “My short game definitely helped me out and my drivers worked well at times. It will be exciting to go to CIF and represent my school.”

Crescenta Valley’s Amy Seo had an 82 to finish fifth at 221. Seo entered Wednesday’s round tied with Lee. Qiman Hu of Arcadia and teammate Maddy Lee had an 81 and 77, respectively, to place sixth and seventh at 232 and 235.

Kelly Fong of Arcadia and Burbank’s Alyssa Tran and Annabelle Tran of Burbank didn’t make the cut. Fong had a 93 for 262. Alyssa Tran, a senior, shot a 92 for 268. Annabelle Tran, a sophomore, finished with a 101 for 274.

Arcadia finished 25-0 to win league, followed by Burbank (19-6), Crescenta Valley (16-9), Glendale (5-20) and Pasadena (0-25).

The Individual Championship/Southern California Golf Association Qualifying Tournament will occur Nov. 3 at Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills.

The Regional State Qualifier, sponsored by the SCGA, will take place Nov. 10 at Brookside and the CIF State Tournament will be held Nov. 16 at San Gabriel Country Club in San Gabriel.