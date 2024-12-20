Panic! Productions Presents Arthur Miller’s Death Of A Salesman at the Colony Theatre

Panic Productions is pleased to announce award-winning director Mark Blanchard will helm the stellar cast of Arthur Miller’s timeless tour de force Death Of A Salesman. Opening January 10th, 2025 (Preview Jan. 9th) at The Colony Theatre in Burbank.

Finally, Arthur Miller’s iconic play that won virtually every accolade a play can win, including five Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize for Miller, arrives this January at the historic Colony Theatre with an outstanding multiple Award-Winning cast.

Considered by many to be Arthur Miller’s masterpiece, this iconic American drama harnesses bold realism with riveting theatricality and is a commentary on the American Dream which resonates even today.

THE ACCLAIMED CAST

Joe Cortese* as “Willy Loman”

Frances Fisher* as “Linda Loman”

Cronin Cullen as “Biff Loman”

Robert Smythe as “Happy Loman”

Paul Ganus as “Uncle Ben”

Brian guest as “Bernard / Stanley”

Gary Hudson as “Charlie”

Jennifer Olsberg as “Letta”

Scottie Thompson as “The Woman / Lady In Bar / Miss Forsythe / Jenny”

Chris Ufland as “Howard Wagner”

THE PRODUCTION TEAM

Mark Blanchard – Director

Paul Panico / Panic! Productions – Producer

Kaz Osborne – Stage Manager

Asa Fris – Assistant Stage Manager

Fritz Davis – Set Projections

Justin Huen – Set Designer / Lighting Design

Robert Arturo Ramirez – Sound Design / Tech

Christian Gama Franco – Sound Design

Vicki Conrad – Costume Designer

Kiff Scholl – Graphic Design

Sandra Kuker-Franco – Publicity – SANDRA KUKER PR

*Equity/AEA Member

VENUE: THE COLONY THEATRE 555 N. Third St. Burbank, CA 91502.

DEATH OF A SALESMAN will open January 10 – 26, 2025. Performances Thursday, Friday & Saturday 7:30pm and Sunday 3:00pm. Preview January 9 @ 7:30pm The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cypress and Magnolia), Burbank, CA. 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available.

TICKETS:

VIP Seating $65 (Section A/B/C/D) | Side Stage Right/Left $55 (Section A/B/C) | General Seating $45. Preview Jan. 9th: $55 VIP (Section A/B/C/D) | Side Stage Right/Left $45 (Section A/B/C)|$35 (General Seating). Ticket sales open November 1 at: www.onstage411.com/salesman

For more information about Panic! Productions: www.panicproductions.org