Period to File Candidacy for City Council. Schol Board to Begin July 11

The City of Burbank announces the opening of the Nomination Period for the City of Burbank 2026 General Municipal Election, which is consolidated with the County of Los Angeles and scheduled to be held on November 3, 2026, which will seek to fill three (3) Offices for Member of the City Council; one (1) Office of the City Clerk, and one (1) Office of the City Treasurer for full, four-year terms ending on December 16, 2030.

The requirements for candidates for elective offices of the City are as follows: a United States citizen; at least 18 years of age; a resident of the City of Burbank for at least 29 days prior to filing nomination papers; and, a registered voter in the City of Burbank at the time of nomination. Qualifying individuals may contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851, during normal office hours Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The Nomination Period opens on Monday, July 13, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. and closes on Friday, August 7, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

If an incumbent does not file by this deadline, the deadline will be extended until Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. for candidates other than an incumbent for that seat only.

For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office:

City Hall, 275 East Olive Ave., First Floor, Burbank, CA 91502

(818) 238-5851 or cityclerks@burbankca.gov