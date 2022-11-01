Photo Gallery: Kiwanis Club Of Burbank Family Fun Day & Golf Ball Drop Returns

The Kiwanis Club of Burbank held its second annual Family Fun Day & Golf Ball Drop fundraiser at John Muir Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Partners of the Kiwanis Club, such as the Burbank Police Department, the Burbank Fire Department, the Road Kings, the Burbank Tournament of Roses Association, the Burbank YMCA, the Burbank Animal Shelter, and more attended the event, with many setting up activity booths for guests to visit.

Face painting, music, food, demonstrations, and games were present at the family-friendly gathering, which benefits the Kiwanis Club’s mission of assisting local youth initiatives. The Burbank Unified School District, the Burbank Coordinating Council, the Burbank Community YMCA, the Boy Scouts of America, and more will receive aid from the event. The Road Kings brought their show-stopping cars in support of the Kiwanis Club, and GeneRaTion DCD performed a spooktacular zombie flash mob dance routine for guests.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

“Ultimately, I have to say, seeing all the community come together and just enjoying each other is the highlight for me,” Kiwanis Club of Burbank President Eddie Arnold said of the celebration.

The biggest fundraiser of the day is the golf ball drop ceremony, in which Burbank Fire Department personnel release golf balls from the top of a BFD ladder truck on the field of John Muir MS. The participants of this ceremony purchase golf balls for $5 each, and the owner of the ball that lands closest to the center of a target is then awarded $5,000. This year, 2,700 golf balls were dropped on the field, and two victors emerged from the competition: the $5,000 champion and a $500 bogey prize winner.

Arnold spoke of the Kiwanis Club’s pride in witnessing a large crowd of Burbankers show up to stand behind the organization.

“We are all volunteers trying to make a positive impact in our community of Burbank, and to see the event come together with vendors, fellow service providers, the city, BFD and BPD, volunteers, leaders, fellow Kiwanians, so many to name. … It’s just a beautiful thing to see everyone in one place,” Arnold said.

Visit the Kiwanis Club of Burbank’s site here to learn more about their work.