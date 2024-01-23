Photo Gallery: Logix Toluca Lake Celebrates Grand Opening of Thier Toluca Lake Branch

Logix hosted a celebration Saturday for the grand opening of its Toluca Lake branch.
The event welcomed guests and members with lunch from Pink’s Hot Dogs, entertainment by Madcap Balloons, an information booth hosted by Auto Expert, and a photo booth with robot mascots Robix and Max.
Despite the rain, many came out to enjoy the festivities. Inside the branch, Logix showcased works of art created by students of Toluca Lake Elementary School, recipients of a $2,500 donation from Logix credit union.