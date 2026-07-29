Police Arrest Man for Suspected Lewd Behavior at Empire Center’s Nordstrom Rack

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after secretly recording female patrons at Nordstrom Rack.

Emmanuel McCarthy (Burbank Police Department)

On July 26, 2026, at about 6:30 pm, Burbank Police officers responded to the business in the 1600 block of North Victory Place within the Empire Center regarding a suspicious man taking photographs of female patrons.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a store employee, who saw the suspect follow female patrons throughout the store and use his cell phone to secretly take photographs of them under their clothing without their knowledge or consent.

Nordstrom Rack at The Empire Center. ( Photo by Ross A Benson)

Officers located the suspect, 23-year-old Emmanuel McCarthy of Los Angeles, and identified two female victims, ages 25 and 26.

Mr. McCarthy was arrested and booked for violation of California Penal Code 647(j)(2), a misdemeanor.

The case was presented to the Burbank City Attorney’s Office, which filed two counts of 647(j)(2) PC against Mr. McCarthy.

This investigation remains ongoing, and detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information related to this case, or who believes they may have been a victim, is urged to contact the Burbank Police Department’s Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.