UPDATED: Police Arrest Transient After Violent Attack

UPDATE: The L.A. County District Attouney’s Office has filed attempted murder charges against Ulloa and bail is set for $1.165 million dollars. The DA also said that the suspect used a glass bottle was used in the assault. If convicted, he could receive 43 years to life in prison.

After what police call a violent attack, a man believed to be from the San Bernardino was arrested Monday afternoon after an attack against an unsuspecting victim.

The attack took place on Monday, July 1, around 1:50 PM in the afternoon in the 1400 block of N. San Fernando Blvd.

When police arrived on scene several witnesses pointed out a man who had attacked a woman who had suffered a head trauma in an alley at the rear of an office building. Paramedics were called to assist the woman while police went to look for the suspect who was eventually found in the area of Amherst Drive and Broadway Avenue where he was taken into custody.

According to witnesses, the man identified as Hector Manuel Ulloa, 51, had been hiding and was waiting for the victim to walk by when he attacked her, kicking and punching the woman numerous times before fling.

Ulloa was already on parole for assault. Police booked him for attempted murder and he is currently being held without bail. Although the assault appears to be completely random, detectives are still investigating a possible motive for the attack.

Paramedics transported the 63-year-old woman to a trauma center where she is currently listed in critical condition.