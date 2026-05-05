Police Checkpoint Results in Arrest of Two for DUI

The Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on May 1, 2026, screening more than 600 vehicles along Olive Avenue.

The checkpoint was held between Pass Avenue and Hollywood Way from approximately 7:40 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Locations for such operations are selected based on areas with a history of DUI-related crashes and arrests, with the primary goal of enhancing public safety by deterring impaired driving.

During the operation, officers made two arrests for driving under the influence. Additionally, six citations were issued to drivers operating vehicles without a valid license, and five citations were issued for vehicle equipment violations. Officers also administered field sobriety tests to seven drivers.

According to police, DUI checkpoints are designed as high-visibility enforcement efforts intended to discourage impaired driving rather than solely focus on arrests.

The department said it will continue conducting DUI saturation patrols in the coming months.