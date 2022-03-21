Police Find Man Dead in Parked Car

Burbank Police responded to 1006 N. Lake St. on Monday, March 21 around 10:15 am for a report of a man inside a vehicle that was not responsive.

Image from Goggle Maps

Upon arriving on the scene, police found a man in his late 50s to early 60s who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no foul play is suspected, and investigators are working with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office to determine the cause of death.

Identification is pending notification to the next of kin.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Burbank Police Department Detective Bureau, at (818) 238-3210.