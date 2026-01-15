Police Investagating Fatal Traffic Accident

An investigation is underway after a traffic collision resulted in one fatality.

Fatal Traffic Pass and Olive on Wednesday morning (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

Wednesday, at about 1:00 a.m., Burbank Police and Paramedics responded to reports of a serious single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Olive Avenue and Pass Avenue. When police officers arrived, they found an adult female who had been ejected from a vehicle.

The female was unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics performed lifesaving measures; however, she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

At this time, it is unknown whether drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both were factors in the collision. Preliminary information suggests unsafe speed likely contributed to this incident.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

The decedent has not yet been identified. The Burbank Police Department is working with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the decedent and notify the next of kin.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department’s Investigation Division at 818-238-3210.