Police Release Debrief Video After Shooting and Killing Alledged Suspect in December

The Burbank Police Department has prepared a critical incident debrief video to provide information related to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on December 23, 2025.

On that date, at about 1:20 p.m., Burbank Police officers responded to a report of a firearm theft that had just occurred from a business located in the 1200 block of West Magnolia Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers located a male suspect running eastbound on Magnolia Boulevard while armed with a firearm. During the encounter, the suspect’s actions precipitated an officer-involved shooting.

Officers immediately summoned medical aid. Burbank Fire Department personnel responded and transported the suspect to Providence Holy Cross Trauma Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The decedent has been identified as 26-year-old Goma Garcia. Mr. Garcia’s criminal arrest history included one arrest in 2025 for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

A critical incident debrief video has been prepared to provide an overview of the event, including body-worn and in-car camera footage, as well as information regarding evidence collected. The video is intended to provide a better understanding of the incident based on the information available to investigators at this time.