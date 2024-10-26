Police Shoot Man Driving Alleged Stolen Van During Traffic Stop

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place early Saturday morning following a traffic stop involving an alleged stolen vehicle in Burbank’s Magnolia Park District.

Just before 1:00 a.m., Burbank police officers were alerted to a stolen white Ford Econoline van in the area. Shortly after, officers on patrol spotted the vehicle near the intersection of Buena Vista Street and Vanowen Avenue. Police claim that after confirming that the van had been stolen, officers initiated a high-risk traffic stop on Buena Vista Street, north of Victory Boulevard.

During the stop, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The van’s driver, who was the sole occupant, was subsequently taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. No police officers were injured in the incident. The identity of the driver is currently being withheld.

Police did not reveal what led to the shooting or if a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Following protocol, the Burbank police officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. The incident is subject to a thorough review, including a criminal investigation, an internal administrative investigation by the Burbank Police Department, and an independent investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to follow standard procedures to review of the incident. Further information will be released as it becomes available.