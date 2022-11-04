Premier America Credit Union Cuts the Ribbon on Empire Center Branch Monday

Premier America Credit Union will celebrate the opening of its Empire Center Branch located at 1633 N. Victory Place in Burbank with local officials, the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, and media representatives at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The special event officially welcomes the community to the branch, which opened its doors during the pandemic in June 2020.

As part of the celebration, Premier America is donating $1,000 to the Kids’ Community Dental Clinic of Burbank to support free dental exams and community outreach for low-income families. Since opening in 2020, the branch has actively supported annual back-to-school supply drives, holiday fundraising initiatives, and other community enrichment events.

“The City of Burbank is rich in its culture, commerce, and industry, combined with that small-town feel where everybody knows everybody,” says District Manager Vickie Beckett. “Premier America and our team members are excited to share the financial advantages of banking with a credit union with city residents and businesses and to celebrate with new and existing members.”

The Empire Center branch marks the third Premier America branch in the community, along with the Hollywood Way and Universal Studios branches. Born and raised in Burbank and named the 2022 Burbank Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year, Beckett oversees all three branches.

“Premier America recognizes the importance of investing in the communities that members and our team members call home. Through financial contributions, as well as outreach and education by our dedicated team members, we strive to create stronger, more productive, and more financially secure communities,” says Marci Francisco, Senior Vice President, and Chief Experience Officer of Premier America.

Through November 30, visitors to the Empire Center branch can enter its Ribbon Cutting Giveaway for a chance to win a $500 gift card, as well as take advantage of special promotional offers when opening a new account.