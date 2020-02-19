Prime Pizza Blesses Burbank With Top-Notch Slices, Tasty Salads And Sandwiches

The much anticipated third outpost of Prime Pizza opened in Burbank a few weeks ago on January 20, to a lot of excitement for the boutique chain’s signature pizzas, sandwiches and garlic knots.

After working out a few kinks in the ensuing weeks, Prime Pizza has settled in at the corner of Hollywood Way and Verdugo Avenue, the former location of Taste Chicago. Along with the location came a much-coveted liquor license, so Prime Pizza can offer a nice selection of draft beer along with canned beer and wine options.

And the pizza? It’s excellent. From the thick yet airy crust of their square pizza to the very thin crust of the traditional round pies, Prime Pizza is, well, prime pizza. They offer a variety of toppings, from spicy mini pepperoni, fresh pesto, to ricotta, kale, meats and more. Check out their menu for all the options at this link.

The garlic knots are tender dollops of dough topped with butter, fresh minced garlic and parsley and quite spectacular when fresh from the oven.

So far, we’ve only been able to try the Meatball Parm sandwich, and it’s delightful. Super tasty meatballs and cheese are coated with the right amount sauce and nestled in a soft ciabatta roll. We were a little concerned the ciabatta might have too hard of a crust, but it stands up perfectly to the moisture without being tough on the mouth.

We’ve also tried both the caesar and chopped salads, and they are terrific. The caesar dressing is thick and authentic and the house balsamic for the chopped is very good. The chopped reminds us of old-school Italian joint antipasti salads, with cheese, garbanzo beans, pepperoncinis and red bell pepper.

While Prime Pizza’s prices for a whole pie may seem pricey, at $22 for a cheese and $28 for a specialty, we agree it’s worth the cost for the quality. The restaurant also offers some good lunch specials from $7 – 13 and a family meal special for $30 as well.

Slices are available at $3.50 for a cheese, $4 for pepperoni, sausage, white and grandma and $5 for the Sicilian slice. Other toppings are only available on a whole pie order.

Bathrooms are located outside and are clean. There are only a few spaces in the tiny parking lot, but street parking is available for those who are able to walk a little. The restaurant intends to add delivery and online ordering soon.

With festive red-and-white checked tablecloths, large windows that let in a lot of light, a quick turnover, fast service and friendly staff, Prime Pizza has found a welcoming home in Burbank and receives a Tops In Town out of the gate.

Restaurant Info: Prime Pizza is located at 603 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA, 91505. 818-736-5120. Prime Pizza is open Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Prime Pizza receives: Tops In Town



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)