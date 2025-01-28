Providence Boys Soccer Stopped by EF Academy

The Providence High boys’ soccer team found a way to solve EF Academy when the two teams met earlier this season.



But Tuesday afternoon at the Glendale Sports Complex it was the Pasadena-based boarding school, which features players from all around the world, that got the upper hand, winning 5-1 in a Prep League contest.



“We’re in the process of growing. We see it in practice, but then the transition into the game play is not there yet,” Providence coach LeVon Davis said of his team, which has no seniors.



Providence (1-8 overall, 1-3 in league) scored its lone goal in the 26th minute when sophomore Aram Mahroukian converted a penalty kick that he created after being tripped in the goal box.



“I thought our guys played really well. The key for us was using the space on a bigger field than what we normally play on, making quick decisions with our passes and being aggressive. I think we were able to do that in the second half,” EF Academy coach Kyle Kurfirst said. “The team is a nice reflection of our school. We have players from Spain, Japan and Vietnam and the U.S. and you have all these different cultures and backgrounds coming together. What unites them is the love of the game of soccer.”



EF Academy (2-6-1 overall 1-4 in league), scored the first goal of the match in the 23rd minute as Glieb Liubymenko scored on a shot into the lower left corner.



Providence had another opportunity in the 31st minute as Alex Salgado fired a free kick just over the goal.



After both teams were tied 1-1 at halftime, EF Academy broke the deadlock in the 44th minute, as Gari Chinchurretta scored on a breakaway.



EF Academy scored its third goal in the 60th minute as Brais Barreira put the ball into the left corner of the Pioneers goal.



Providence goalie Sam Nowak came up big with a save on a shot by Chinchurretta in the 62nd minute.



Barreira scored another goal in the 64th minute on a header off a free kick from Chinchurretta.



Mahroukian had a fine shot on goal in the 74th minute, only to be saved by EF Academy goalie Xavi Avellanet.



Chinchurretta scored a header in the 75th minute for the final goal of the match.