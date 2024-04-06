Providence Runs Distance Medley Relay at Arcadia

Locals also competed at the South Pasadena Invitational

Just getting to the Arcadia Invitational is a huge accomplishment in itself. The Providence High girls’ distance medley relay team put together a fine effort Saturday afternoon finishing in 13 minutes, 0.2 seconds.



“I think we ran the race mentally strong.. We got out and gave it what we got,” Provdience anchor Natalie Gonzalez said. “I ran the last leg and I was just trying to pick off girls and just be mentally in the race. All together we ran a really strong distance medley relay.”



The Pioneers finished 28th out of 32 teams, but defeated some elite public school programs like Ventura and Saugus highs.



Gonzalez was joined on her team by sisters Aubrey and Reese Eaton and Maggie Clark De Alba.



Burroughs High’s Quiana Laughlin finished third in her flight in the girls’ long jump with a best of 17 feet, 6 inches.



Burbank High’s Ogden Lucsik cleared 14-4 in the boys’ pole vault.



Aubrey Eaton ran the 1,600 (5:24.4).



A number of local athletes competed Friday night at the South Pasadena Invitational, which has become a fine meet for those who do not qualify for Arcadia.



Burroughs won the boys’ 1,600 relay in 3:26.36.



The Bears also had some other fine performances.



Junior Alex Acevedo ran 2:02.15 in the 800. Sophomore Liam Ellingsworth was very strong in the 1,600 (4:31.56). Sophomore Nathan Marca had a fine effort in the 3,200 (10:15.55). Senior Nicholas Delgado also ran the 3,200 (10:16.08).



For the Burroughs girls’ team, sophomore Saida Getz ran the 800 (2:27.92) and 1,600 (5:40.43). Fellow sophomore Lucy Thomson ran the 800 (2:34.75) and 1,600 (5:37.76).

Junior Isabella Galustians ran the 1,600 and 3,200 in 5:27.90 and 11:51.74, respectively.



Freshman Nightingale Kirwan ran the 1600 (5:56.87).



Burbank High had a pair of solid performances in the 400 from Daniel Schenk (52.59) and Maxwell LeSane (52.68).



Burbank’s Ricardo Mujica ran the 1,600 (4:28.65). Senior Dylan La Marsna ran the 800 (2:08.50).



Sophomore Brandon Kim ran the 1,600 (4:47.43).



Bulldog sophomore Daniel Jon Slaughter was very solid in the 110 high hurdles (15.58) and the 300 intermediate hurdles (40.69).



Junior Aidan Miller was solid in the discus (128-10).



Sophomore Emily Shirvanian had a solid effort in the 100 (13.55) and 200 (28.57).



Senior Ashley Sosa ran the 400 (1:06.26) and the 800 (2:31.86).



Ryan Bragg (17.85) and Juliette Lambert (18.35) competed in the girls 100 hurdles.



Lambert also ran the 300 hurdles (51.17).



In the discus sophomore Chase Harris threw 88-10 and freshman Lara Khozahi threw 84-7.



Harris competed in the shot put (30-0).



Providence had several solid performances as well.



Freshman Brandon Edelstein competed in the 1,600 (4:55.76) and 3,200 (10:38.22).



Junior Aedan Granish also ran the 1,600 (4:51.57).



The Pioneers went 46.0 in the boys’ 400 relay.



Gonzalez, who went on to race in Arcadia less than 24 hours later, ran a personal best 5:18.5 in the 1,600 and 11:32.51 in the 3,200.



Clark De Alba ran the 200 (28.54).



Reese Eaton ran the 1,600 (5:59.46).