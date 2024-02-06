Providence Saint Joseph Celebrates 80 Years in Burbank

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center celebrated its 80th anniversary Feb. 1 the same way it celebrated its opening day eight decades ago: by welcoming a new baby into the world. Baby Aiden was born at 8:37 a.m. and weighed in at 9 lbs.

On Feb. 1, Baby Aiden was born at 8:37 a.m. and weighed in at 9 lbs. (Photo courtesy Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center)

“In 1944 our hospital was still two hours away from opening when a mother in labor showed up at our doors,” said Judy Wagner, chief mission integration officer at Providence Saint Joseph. “It is part of our history that we opened the doors early to ensure the baby would be delivered safely. We are honored that Baby Aiden is now part of our story, too.”

The San Fernando Valley’s first acute care hospital, “Saint Joe’s” was originally a single-story, 100-bed facility.

Today the medical center has nearly 400 licensed beds and world-class services, including a cancer center; neuroscience institute; a comprehensive stroke center; a Level III NICU; emergency services; as well as accolades in orthopedics, cardiology and women’s health.

“We are sure our founding Sisters would be proud of the world-class medical center Saint Joseph has become,” said Wagner. “And they would be pleased to know that in the midst of all the changes over the past eight decades, we have remained steadfast in serving all.”