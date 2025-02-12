Providence Saint Joseph Disney Family Cancer Center Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence, Personalized Care

Cancer experts at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center came together in the early 2000s with a common vision — to build one center at the Burbank hospital that provided all the cancer prevention and treatment services that patients need under one roof, and in a warm and nurturing environment.

Their idea to create a place of personalized care that treats the mind, body and spirit of patients sparked the generosity of the community, led by a $10,000 million donation from the late Roy and Patricia Disney.

This month the hospital is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the opening of the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center, which today brings together fellowship-trained oncologic surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, pathologists, genetic counselors, clinical researchers and other cancer specialists. The center is the San Fernando Valley’s only comprehensive cancer program and the area’s only cancer program accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.

“From the beginning, the Disney Family Cancer Center has been a hub of the latest technology, innovation, research and shared expertise from across the vast Providence system,” said Richard Gillespie, M.D., medical director of the Disney Family Cancer Center. “Just as importantly, it’s a haven for patients and their families, some who may be frightened and intimidated by their diagnoses, as well as a place for preventive care.”

In addition to offering leading-edge medical and surgical care, the Disney Family Cancer Center provides extensive ancillary services designed to enhance the overall well-being of patients. These services include genetic testing, physical rehabilitation, and support groups that enhance the patient experience

Nurse navigators guide patients through diagnoses, care regimes, their frequent care appointments, and individual needs. Integrative medicine programs, including acupuncture, yoga, and massage help patients manage the rigors of cancer treatment. There’s even a boutique with stylish hats and scarves.

The center’s genetics and genomics program offers risk assessment, genetic testing and genetic counseling for people concerned about their personal or family history of cancer. The center also offers Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) testing which can help detect cancer signals across 50 types of cancer from a single blood draw.

In addition to screening and diagnostic mammograms, the center’s breast health center offers a high-risk screening program, as well as same-or next-day appointments for the care and treatment of any breast concern. Other preventive services offered at the Disney Family Cancer Center include bone density and lung cancer screenings.

The Disney Family Cancer Center, located at 181 S. Buena Vista Blvd., in Burbank, includes four floors of healing and recovery space with exam rooms, laboratory, doctors’ offices, private infusion-therapy bays, spa-like facilities and a healing garden. The center’s commitment to excellence has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report, which has named it a high performing hospital in several cancer surgeries.

“We are grateful for the many people whose vision helped bring this outstanding facility to our community,” said Karl Keeler, chief executive of Providence L.A.-Valley Service Area and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. “Because of these visionaries, including the center’s longtime medical director Dr. Raul Mena, now retired, and philanthropists including Roy and Patricia Disney, we have a world-class cancer center right here in Burbank.”

For more information about the Providence Saint Joseph Disney Family Cancer Center and its services, please visit Disney Family Cancer Center | Saint Joseph Medical Center | Providence.