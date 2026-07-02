Providence Saint Joseph Earns Highest Stroke Certification from The Joint Commission

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center has earned Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center certification from The Joint Commission and national recognition from the American Heart Association for high-quality stroke care, underscoring the hospital’s commitment to rapid, coordinated and evidence-based treatment for patients experiencing stroke and other complex cerebrovascular conditions.

Comprehensive Stroke Center certification recognizes hospitals with the specialized teams, technology and processes needed to care for the most severe and complex stroke cases. Providence Saint Joseph has been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center since 2020 by DNV.

“Achieving this certification from The Joint Commission reflects our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality stroke care to our community,” said Karl Keeler, chief executive of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank. “This recognition validates the expertise of our physicians, nurses, therapists, and the entire stroke team who all work together to deliver life-saving care when every second counts.”

In addition, Providence Saint Joseph has once again earned the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus award with Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus, Advanced Therapy and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll distinctions. These honors recognize hospitals that follow nationally recognized, research-based guidelines designed to improve outcomes for stroke patients and support their recovery after discharge.

Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability in the United States, making early recognition and timely treatment critical. When a stroke occurs, rapid access to specialized care can help reduce long-term disability, support recovery and improve a patient’s chance of returning to daily life.

“For patients and families, these recognitions provide assurance that advanced stroke care is available locally, supported by national standards, evidence-based practices and a team focused on compassionate, timely treatment,” said Keeler. “We are proud to offer the highest level of stroke care to our community.”