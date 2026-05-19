Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Advances Orthopedic Care in the Valley with New Robotic Joint Replacement Technology

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center is expanding access to advanced joint replacement care with Mako SmartRobotics, robotic‑assisted technology for partial knee, total knee and total hip replacement procedures.

The Mako SmartRobotics orthopedic robot was a $1M investment for the hospital, fully funded by the Providence Saint Joseph Foundation and made possible by generous donors whose support strengthens the services available at the Burbank hospital.

“Our priority is ensuring patients have access to high‑quality care close to home,” said Karl Keeler, chief executive at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. “We are grateful for the generosity of our community that has allowed us to advance our orthopedic services with the addition of the Mako robot.”

The new, state‑of‑the‑art system is designed to support orthopedic surgeons throughout the joint replacement process, from preoperative planning through surgery. Using 3D CT-based imaging, surgeons can create a personalized surgical plan that reflects each patient’s unique anatomy and clinical needs before entering the operating room. During surgery, the technology provides real‑time guidance that allows surgeons to make informed adjustments as needed.

“This approach represents a meaningful advancement in orthopedic care by supporting greater consistency in implant placement and enabling surgeons to work with increased precision,” said Joe Kim, M.D., chief medical officer at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. “When appropriate, the technology can also help surgeons identify areas to preserve healthy bone and surrounding tissue, supporting a more individualized surgical approach tailored to each patient.”

Robotic‑assisted joint replacement often provides patients with improved joint alignment and function, which can contribute to a smoother recovery experience and a faster return to everyday activities. By pairing advanced technology with experienced orthopedic surgeons, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center is enhancing the overall care experience for patients undergoing joint replacement surgery.

The first Mako procedures at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center were performed by orthopedic surgeons Hemant Reddy, M.D., Daniel Driscoll, M.D., and Eli Ahdoot, D.O.

Mako‑assisted orthopedic surgery may be used for:

Partial knee replacement, for patients with arthritis affecting one area of the knee

Total knee replacement, for advanced knee joint degeneration

Total hip replacement, for patients with degenerative hip conditions

Revision hip replacement, for patients with complex hip reconstruction needs

“Through continued investment in innovative technologies, we are strengthening specialty care available in the Valley and responding to the evolving needs of our community,” said Keeler.