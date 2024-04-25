Providence Softball Receives Prep League Championship Rings

By Rick Assad

On a warm and sunny day at Olive Park on Wednesday afternoon, and before the Providence High softball team took on Immaculate Heart in a nonleague game, eight seniors were recognized for their career achievements and every player was given their Prep League championship ring.

The eight included Malia Rode, Rachel Handy, Belen Benito, Grace Workman, Breanna Pelaez, Isabella Barton, Olyvia Rutter and Kayla Archuleta.

“I’m very proud of all the players as the Prep League got better all-around this season and happy for all our seniors,” Providence coach Manny Travieso said. “I’m also proud of the seniors that are going to play in college.”

Travieso has started something he hopes will continue, and that’s hand out league championship rings.

“The championship rings are something I started last year with the approval of PHS Athletics when they won the league without losing a single game (same as this year), and I will keep doing it as long as they win the league” he noted. “They deserve the bling for all the hard work they put in since the beginning of the school year. I treat them like college players, as my plan is to send them to play in college and not miss a beat.”

The 14-0 triumph by the Pioneers versus the Pandas was halted after the top of the fourth inning.

Providence (21-3) scored 10 runs on 11 hits in the opening frame and added four runs in the third inning on four hits.

Workman finished with three hits including a two-run homer to center field in the third inning and a two-run single to right field in the first.

“Senior Day was very special to me. Many of my teammates and I have been playing together since we were seven,” said Workman, who began her day at first base and switched to pitcher where the right-hander went two-thirds of an inning and struck out two.

Workman, who will play softball at Westcliff University, is hoping for a long run in the postseason.

“We are excited about the CIF playoffs. Our goal is to win Division V,” she said. “We will take it one game at a time and never underestimate our opponent.”

Rutter, who is going to play at New York University, chimed in with three hits that included a double and a two-run single to right center in the first inning.

Rutter was the starting pitcher and went three and one-third innings, striking out eight and allowing two hits.

Archuleta had a two-run double to left center in the first inning and added a single in the second inning.

Rode, who will play softball at Sara Lawrence, tossed in a two-run single to center field in the third inning.

Benito, who will play softball at American International, contributed three hits including a double in the first inning and Handy singled in the first inning.

Peleaz, who will play at Bridgeport University, added a run-scoring double to right field in the opening frame and Barton tossed in a single in the first.

Junior Delailah Lopez clubbed two singles and one of her hits to left field scored two runs in the first inning.

Patti Workman is the Providence assistant coach and pitching coach.

“What a beautiful day for our seniors and their families,” she said. “We have an amazing group of young ladies. Winning undefeated back-to-back league titles is a great accomplishment. They deserve the rings for all their hard work.”

The Pandas (0-15) finished with two hits, and they came off the bats of senior Stella Sosnow in the third inning and sophomore Isabella Prado in the second frame.

Quality defensive plays were turned in by junior second baseman Evelyn Wagner and sophomore shortstop Andrea Merlos in the third inning for Immaculate Heart.