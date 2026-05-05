Providence Softball Upends Pasadena 16-2

On Senior Night, Brooklyn Freed delivers three hits and four runs batted in, Gigi Aleman collects a single and a double with three RBIs, and a trio of pitchers combine on a no-hitter.

By Rick Assad

Providence High’s softball team scored in all four innings versus Pasadena in a nonleague game at Olive Park on Monday afternoon.

It was Senior Night and the two upperclassmen – Evangelina (Gigi) Aleman and Ariana Benito – were recognized for being part of a team that claimed three consecutive Prep League banners.

On the day, Aleman singled and doubled and drove in three runs for the Pioneers while Benito chipped in with two singles and one run batted in as the hosts blasted the Bulldogs 16-2.

Patti Workman is the Providence assistant coach and the pitching coach.

“I am proud of our two seniors, Ariana and Gigi,” she said. “They will be continuing their education and playing college softball in the fall.”

The contest was trimmed to four and a half innings because the 10-run mercy rule was put into effect.

Technically the Pioneers, which collected 15 hits, are in the Liberty League but there are no members, so in order to qualify for the CIF Southern Section playoffs, a team has to win 80 percent of their games.

The Pioneers used three pitchers and the trio didn’t allow any hits to the Bulldogs (4-12-1).

Sophomore Madelynn Watts delivered two innings and struck out six with one walk.

Freshman Kayla Salazar fanned one batter across one frame and freshman Melissa Buckowski whiffed three and walked two over two frames.

Manny Travieso is the Providence head coach and was pleased with the pitching staff.

“We used all three pitchers today, Madelynn, Kayla and Melissa and they combined for a no-hitter, which was great to see,” he said.

The Pioneers (18-3) started out somewhat slow as the team scored one run in the first frame and the run was tallied on Salazar’s sacrifice fly to center field which drove in Aleman who began the inning with a walk.

Providence used a three-run, four-hit second inning as eight batters came to the plate.

Sophomore Sofia Carrillo had an RBI single to right field, Aleman added an RBI single to center field and freshman Brooklyn Freed (three singles) also knocked in a run with a base hit.

The offensive barrage continued in the third inning as 11 waltzed to home plate.

Benito singled up the middle that plated a run, Freed singled to left field for a tally and Salazar ripped a single to left field that scored a run.

Buckowski (double and single) added a run by reaching on a force out.

Providence’s fourth inning scored six runs as six batters got aboard on base hits and a dozen came to home plate.

The big blow was a two-run homer by Salazar (four RBIs) while Aleman added a two-run double to center and Freed (four RBIs) contributed a two-run single to left field.

“Kayla had a big swing with a home run over the center field fence, and our seniors really stepped up and had a strong day,” Travieso noted. “We did what we needed to do, and I’m proud of how the girls competed.”

The Bulldogs trimmed the lead to 10-2 in the fourth inning as they used seven batters and four reached base.

“We had a few defensive errors that led to some runs, but overall, it was a solid win against a well-coached Pasadena team,” Travieso said.

Freshman Ellen Gomez scored after drawing a walk for the Bulldogs and senior Milania Thomas also crossed the plate after getting on base via a force out.

Junior Siena Hartman singled for the Pioneers in the fourth, Watts also singled in the first while freshman Rebecca Connery singled in the fourth inning and freshman Talia Simpson singled in the same frame.

“With the last win, we locked up a CIF playoff berth, so that was important for us,” Travieso said. “Now the focus is simple. We need to keep playing good softball the rest of the way. No excuses.”

Workman talked about the festivities.

“Senior Day is always a special day for the entire team. So many traditions that are passed down each year,” she noted. “From gift baskets, posters, balloon walkways to wrapping up the day with food for all the players, families and friends.”