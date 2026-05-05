Providence Wins Second Mayor’s Cup in Golf

The second annual Mayor’s Cup Golf event brought together representatives from Burbank, Burroughs, Providence and Village Christian high schools at DeBell Golf Club on Monday.

After nine holes of playing in a two-man scramble, Providence ended up with Village Christian. But the Pioneer team of sophomores Jake Koval and Neal Wadid prevailed in a putt off tiebreaker over Crusader players Kai Bradley and Christian Andrade.

“It will be fun to tell my friends that I won. It’s nice to highlight Burbank golf. I feel it doesn’t get recognized as much in the Greater L.A. area. I love this course, so it’s good to do it here,” said Koval, who was presented the trophy by councilman Christopher Rizzotti.

Burbank and Burroughs did not use varsity players for the event, which was sponsored by the Burbank Kiwanis Club.

Competing for Burroughs were juniors Mateo Roldan, Xavier Malagon, Ethan Pieri and Peter Doomanis as well as sophomore Owen Parkman and freshman Patrick Alexander.

Competing for Burbank were sophomores Jason Artenyan and Aidan Khachadoorian, as well as freshmen Kainoa Hamilton, Maxton Smith, Luca Wang and Eddie Duncan.

Also competing for Providence was junior Julian Blum and freshman Dax Waterhalter.

Village Christian competitors include Evan Mesa and Steven Azarian.