Rep. Schiff Floor Speech in Support of Relief Package for American Workers, Families and Small Businesses

Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) delivered a speech on the Floor of the House of Representatives in support of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The speech, as delivered, is below:

“My fellow citizens, let no one doubt that this is a difficult and dangerous effort on which we have set out. No one can foresee precisely what course it will take or what costs or casualties will be incurred. Many months of sacrifice and self-discipline lie ahead — months in which both our patience, and our will, will be tested, months in which many threats and denunciations will keep us aware of our dangers.”

These were the words of John F. Kennedy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. They are equally true today. We cannot see what course this virus will take, not precisely. Many months of sacrifice and self-discipline will lie ahead for the American people.

We will be tested. And we will prevail. America will rise to meet this challenge or any other. Our health care workers already are. In this bill we give them the tools to do the job. And we give families the financial support they need to get by, until this time of trial and tribulation is over.

Let us support this bill, and help put our people and our country on the road to recovery.

