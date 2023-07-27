Return of Magnolia Park Food Truck Fridays Brings Culinary Delights Back Starting This Week.

The Magnolia Park Merchants Association is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of Magnolia Park Food Truck Fridays in Burbank, California. Presented by the Magnolia Park Merchants Association, this beloved community event is set to take place on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 6 PM to 9 PM, along Magnolia Blvd from Catalina Avenue to Hollywood Way.

Kathy Ross, President of the Magnolia Park Merchants Association and co-owner of Blast From The Past, expressed her excitement, stating, “I am very grateful to our new Board member, Jeff Ferguson from Runout Groove Records, for his passion in getting Food Truck Friday back up and running and for all the time he has put into making it happen. Making it happen takes a lot of time, communication, and trips downtown. I’m also grateful to all those who were willing to sponsor this event if MPMA can’t cover all of the costs.”

Featuring a delectable array of cuisines, the event will showcase 20 food trucks, offering a diverse selection of flavors that include Korean, BBQ, Indonesian, Burgers, Greek, Caribbean, Mexican, Taiwanese shaved ice, Poke, Hawaiian, Ice Cream, Poutine, and even Vegan Nachos! Among the participating trucks are Fry Day, Seoulmates, Uncle Al’s Bbq, Simply Twisted, Stop Bye Cafe, AhhHuevo, Kalamaki, Greek, Tropic Truck, Cerda Vega, Fluff Ice, Go Beyond, Baby’s Bad Ass Burgers, Rice Balls Of Fire, Aloha Fridays, Go Fusion, Nacho Me Vegan, CVT Soft Serve, Burnt To a Crisp, and Poutine Brothers.

Jeff Ferguson, event organizer and co-owner of Run Out Groove Records, shared his journey in bringing back the event. “When we first opened our record store a year ago, our plan was to coincide our grand opening with a Food Truck Friday, but sadly, they went away. I joined the board of directors of the Magnolia Park Merchants Association this year specifically to bring this event back to Magnolia Park merchants and the surrounding community.”

Supported by Craig & Kristin COMPASS Realty, Blast From The Past, Run Out Groove Records, and Isabel Omero, Magnolia Park Food Truck Fridays promise a delightful experience for all attendees.

The Food Truck Fridays event will be held on the last Friday of every month through October, after which it will take a break for the annual Holiday In The Park event in Magnolia Park.

The Magnolia Park Merchants Association is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation composed of Magnolia Park business owners and community residents who work together to support the Magnolia Park business district through fundraising, community events, and city outreach.

For more information about Magnolia Park Food Truck Fridays and the Magnolia Park Merchants Association, please visit www.visitmagnoliapark.com.