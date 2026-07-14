Rick’s Sports Corner: AvVo Ilangesyan, Smart, Committed

By Rick Assad

For Burbank High boys’ water polo player AvVo Ilangesyan, it’s about passion and the desire to get better and help his team with whatever it needs.

“I think the biggest reason I’ve been successful is because of how passionate I am about the sport. Whenever I truly care about something, I give everything I have,” he said. “Water polo has been a part of my life since I was seven or eight years old, and it’s something I genuinely love.”

Ilangesyan, who was the student representative at the Burbank Unified School District meetings and was also the Associated Student Body President as a junior, wants to excel.

“Because of that, I never feel satisfied with just showing up. I always want to improve and compete at the highest level I can. I also always believed that water polo is a team sport before anything else,” he said. “One lesson every coach I’ve had has emphasized is to never bring personal issues into the pool, and that’s something I’ve always tried to live by.”

Given that the season is fairly long and strenuous, being prepared is key for Ilangesyan, who led the team this campaign with 123 goals and added 29 steals with 15 assists as the team went to the CIF Southern Section Division III playoffs.

Over the last three seasons in which Ilangesyan has been a member, the Bulldogs have gone 54-27 in all matches, 16-7 in Pacific League encounters and have made the playoffs in Division II in 2024 and 2023 and 2022 when he wasn’t on the team.

“Preparing for the season starts long before the first game. During the offseason, I try to stay active by playing club water polo, and as the season gets closer, I focus on improving my conditioning, getting stronger, eating healthier, and making sure I’m physically and mentally ready to compete,” he explained. “One area I think is just as important, though, is team chemistry. As captain, I believe the relationships you build outside the pool directly impact how you play inside the pool.”

Ilangesyan, who was named all-league first team as a sophomore and a junior, added: “Spending time together, whether it’s team dinners, hanging out after games, or other team building activities helps build trust. When you know your teammates well, you start to understand how they think and react in different situations,” he continued. “That chemistry leads to better communication, better decisions, and ultimately more success. Mentally, I also try to prepare by building confidence and reminding myself that there’s always room to improve.”

“Every season is an opportunity to become a better player, teammate, and leader. This year is especially exciting because we’ll be playing in our new pool and beginning a new chapter under a new coach [Johnny Agazzarian]. I’m looking forward to embracing that challenge, helping build a strong team culture, and making this the best season our team can have.”

Ilangesyan, who tallied 87 goals as a sophomore and 52 goals with 47 steals and 22 assists as a freshman, knows his role on this team and is ready for whatever it entails.

“Throughout most of my water polo career I’ve played as a point guard, but over the last few seasons I’ve also transitioned into playing set when needed. No matter where I’m playing, though, I believe my biggest responsibility is helping the team play together,” he said. “Of course every player enjoys scoring goals, and I’m no different, but I don’t think making an impact is only about scoring. You can change the game through your defense, your communication, and the energy you bring to your teammates.”

Ilangesyan, who was on a Junior Olympics Gold Division team that won a championship, went on: “As captain, I try to be one of the loudest voices in the pool, calling out defensive assignments, directing the offense, and making sure everyone is on the same page. I also think it’s important to encourage my teammates throughout the game,” he explained. “If someone misses a shot or makes a mistake, I’m one of the first people to tell them to keep their head up because the next play is always the most important one.”

Under the leadership of head coach David [Davo] Arakelyan, who is now the Program Director, the Bulldogs have always been competitive and under is guidance Burbank went to the Division V championship match but lost to Carpinteria 12-9.

Arakelyan thinks highly of Ilangesyan, whose academic goal is to attend UCLA because of its academics and emphasis it places on leadership, appreciates what he has done for the program overall.

“AvVo has been one of the biggest reasons for the growth of our program. He brings an incredible work ethic, holds our athletes to a high standard, and genuinely cares about helping them improve both in and out of the pool,” he said. “Our players respect him because he leads by example every day, and we’re lucky to have him as part of Burbank water polo.”

Ilangesyan was complimentary to Arakelyan, as well.

“I think our program has been successful because of the people who have built it over the years. Coach Davo did an incredible job creating a culture where we worked hard, stayed competitive and genuinely enjoyed coming to practice,” said the freshman and sophomore class president and ASB vice president as a sophomore. “He knew how to push us while also making the experience fun, and I think that balance played a huge role in our success. I also want to recognize our Athletic Director Ally McKain, and the rest of the staff for everything they do behind the scenes to support our program.”

Ilangesyan addressed why Burbank has been a winning program and is always in the running for the league title.

“Another reason is our team culture. We’ve always had players with strong personalities who care about each other and are willing to work together,” he stated. “Now that Burbank has its own pool, I think the future is even brighter. We’ll have more opportunities to train, more flexibility with practice times, and an even better environment to develop as a team.”

Ilangesyan is a leader and welcomes that opportunity.

“I believe leadership is about much more than wearing a captain’s title. It’s about setting the standard every day, communicating, encouraging your teammates and doing whatever the team needs to succeed,” Ilangesyan noted. “I’ve been fortunate to develop leadership skills through both water polo and my involvement in the ASB. Serving as ASB President has taught me how to communicate with different people, earn their trust, and lead by example. I’ve tried to bring those same qualities into the pool by being someone my teammates can rely on, whether it’s during practice, a close game or a difficult moment.”

Shooting for certain standards is also when it comes to what makes a winning program, according to Ilangesyan.

“Our goals are simple. We want to compete for a CIF [Southern Section] championship and win another Pacific League title. Every one of us seniors want to leave a program better than we found it, and we know that won’t happen without hard work, commitment, and believing in each other every single day,” he said. “As captain, one of my biggest goals is to build the closest team I’ve ever been a part of. I truly believe that chemistry wins games.”

Ilangesyan continued: “When teammates trust each other, communicate, and enjoy playing together, it brings out the best in everyone. I want us to work hard, compete at a high level, have fun doing it, and create memories we’ll still be talking about years from now,” he offered. “Personally, I want to leave my final season knowing I gave everything I had to the program. Whether that’s through my play, my leadership, or the relationships we build as a team, I want to help create a season that everyone will remember. If we stay connected, keep working, and compete for one another, I truly believe we can accomplish something special this year.”

Ilangesyan’s career has been impressive and it’s not over.

“There have been a lot of great moments over the years, but winning the Pacific League championship during my freshman season will always be one of my favorite memories,” he said. “I still remember how nervous I was before that game, and celebrating afterward by jumping into the pool with my teammates is something I’ll never forget. I’ve also been fortunate to have some memorable moments during games.”

Ilangesyan added: “Over the years, I’ve scored several fullcourt goals at the buzzer, and those are always exciting because the whole crowd reacts at once. One play that stands out was during my junior year. With only a couple of seconds left on the shot clock, a teammate threw a full court pass toward the cage, and I was able to tip it into the goal just before time expired.”

Ilangesyan spoke about a second match to remember.

“Another highlight was helping our team defeat Arcadia in the playoffs during my sophomore season,” he explained. “It was a huge win for us because a lot of people expected us to lose, and celebrating that victory with my teammates is something I’ll always remember. Some of my favorite memories, though, happened away from the games.”

When Burbank meets longtime city rival Burroughs, it’s like fireworks.

“Playing against Burroughs is always one of the most exciting games of the season. No matter what each team’s record is, everyone knows it’s going to be competitive,” he said. “The atmosphere is completely different from a normal game because both schools bring huge crowds, with classmates, families, ASB students and friends all coming out to support. You can really feel the rivalry from the moment warmups begin.”

Ilangesyan wasn’t finished. “At the same time, there’s a lot of respect between the two programs. Before Burbank had its own pool, Burroughs allowed us to practice at their facility for several seasons, and I’ve always appreciated that,” he said. “We compete hard in the water, but once the game is over, there’s respect between the players and coaches on both sides.”

Ilangesyan looked back at his three years and is pleased and grateful for the experience.

“What makes water polo so much fun for me is the competition and the people I get to share it with. I’ve always been a really competitive person, so I love the challenge of competing against other teams and pushing myself to improve,” he offered. “At the same time, I think the friendships you build are what make the sport truly special. There’s nothing like celebrating a big win with your teammates after months of working toward the same goal.”

Ilangesyan went on: “Whether it’s a big game, a tough practice, or just spending time with the team, I’ve always enjoyed being around the sport,” he stated. “Those moments are what make water polo so much more than just a game to me. For me, the best part isn’t just winning, it’s everything that comes with it. It’s the brotherhood, the competition, the bus rides, the practices, the celebrations, and the memories you make that I’ll always remember. “That’s what has kept me coming back year after year and it’s why I’ll always love the sport.”

Ilangesyan knows playing water polo isn’t easy and that it takes skill, effort and time but it’s all worth it.

“Playing on the Burbank High varsity water polo has been one of the best experiences of my life,” he acknowledged. “When I think about our program, the first words that come to mind are competitiveness and brotherhood. Everyone wants to win, but at the end of the day, we’re also a close group of teammates who genuinely enjoy being around each other. As the only freshman on varsity, I was definitely nervous at first. “Walking into a team full of older players was intimidating, but the guys welcomed me right away.”

Ilangesyan added: “They joked around with me, pushed me to improve, and made me feel like part of the team,” he said. “Looking back, that first year is something I’ll never forget. A huge reason for that was coach Davo. He knew when it was time to be serious, and hold us accountable, but he also understood how to connect with us as people.”