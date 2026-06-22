Rick’s Sports Corner: Burroughs Future Stars Camp Huge Success

For four days, 45 campers had the time of their lives and learned the softball fundamentals.

By Rick Assad

Over four days this past week at Olive Park, the Burroughs High Future Stars Softball Camp hosted 45 girls between the age of seven to 14.

They were there to learn the fundamentals of the sport and be ingrained to what playing softball will be like at the high school level. And of course, have lots of fun.

Doug Nicol is the longtime Burroughs head coach and was one camp director and Tom Clemons, the Burroughs junior varsity head coach, was the other.

Laban Freeman, an assistant coach on the varsity and Sheila Oasay, an assistant coach on the varsity, were camp coaches.

Dani Morris, Bella Orozco. Mia Storer and Olivia Rosales were also camp coaches.

Rachel Little, who graduated from Burroughs in 2023 and was a decorated catcher is now at Francis Marion University in South Carolina and is on the softball team, Chloe Centeno, a recent Burroughs graduate who will be attending Fort Hays State University in Kansas and will play softball, and Karisma Mendez, were among about two dozen mentors.

On separate days, Little and Centeno were both guest speakers.

“This camp is so important because it lays the foundation for the young girls in the City of Burbank to learn how to play the game the right way,” Nicol explained. “It also gives our girls, many of whom actually attended this camp when they were young, a chance to give back to the younger generation of players in the city.”

Nicol, who led the Bears to the CIF Southern Section Division IV quarterfinals this season, added: “It is a win-win for us. We get to give back, but we also get to watch our current student-athletes have a chance to step into a different role, that of teacher, coach and mentor. It is so wonderful to see that.”

Beside being with their friends, the campers gained a wealth of knowledge and information.

“The campers get so much from this camp. They get the chance to work and be mentored by some incredible young ladies in our program,” Nicol offered. “They learn skills that it takes to get to the next level and succeed in high school and beyond.”

Nicol continued: “The goal for so many of these kids is to play in college,” he said. “Many of our players and alumni coaches are college-bound or playing in college currently, so they are able to learn the work ethic and dedication it takes to play at the college level.”

Nicol continued: “For our program, the players and the coaches, it is so satisfying to connect with these young players and watch them grow in just a short time they are at camp,” he stated.

Nicol concluded his thought: “This is really rewarding to coach and mentor the young campers and see how happy they are at camp and how hard they are working,” he said. “We love it.”

Clemons knows the value of this camp because it helps so many young girls become better at a sport they love.

“It gives our coaching staff a chance to meet the future of the Burroughs softball program, well in advance, so when they arrive at Burroughs they already know our coaches,” he stated. “The campers get a chance to learn skills from the coaching staff, and it gives us the unique opportunity to watch these campers grow from elementary age to incoming freshman year after year at our camp. So when they arrive for day one of tryouts, they already know us and are comfortable.”

Clemons is thrilled to see these campers improve their softball skills.

“The camp gives our staff a chance to see what is being taught to these Burbank kids and what is not being taught as far as the fundamentals of softball,” he said. “It’s awesome to look around and see alumni players returning to give back to the program that gave them their chance in the softball world.”

Freeman is a Burroughs graduate who also played baseball for the school.

“The Burroughs Future Stars softball camp is important because the younger girls (elementary through middle school) have the opportunity to learn about softball and how to play the game; so when they get to the high school level they are ready to play,” he said. “We introduce them to the proper skills and techniques of how to field, catch, throw, bat and run.”

On Thursday, the campers were divided into two teams and scrimmaged for six innings and saw Freeman’s team prevail 11-5 over Clemons.

“While the coaches get to see the improvement annually by the campers as they develop their playing skills; so when they are old enough they will be ready to play at the high school level of competition,” he said.

Little wants to help the younger kids.

“This softball camp is extremely important for young athletes as they enter the competitive softball world. They get information and instruction from successful and knowledgeable coaches, high school players, and college players,” she said. “Learning from the Burroughs softball coaching staff is super beneficial. These coaches care about the players and are dedicated to watching them succeed.”

Having a new outlook is important for these youngsters, according to Little.

“The campers get new perspectives on the game of softball from this camp. They get to ask questions and receive instruction in a new environment, and from people with experience at a higher level of softball,” she said. “Coaches benefit from this camp as well. They get to teach the younger generation the game of softball and contribute to the growth of the sport. They get to be a part of each athlete’s journey, and guide them to being the best players they can be.”

Morris, who attended Burroughs and played softball also went to Cal State University, Nortridge, also chimed in on the importance of this three-hour, four-day gathering.

“I think the camp is important for young kids that want to play in high school to get a glimpse of the day in the life of a high school softball player,” she said. “A lot of these kids have played together on various teams and almost all of them want to play softball in high school and college. This camp prepares them for what’s to come.”

Morris then referenced an all-time great softball player who pitched for UCLA and was an Olympian and a multiple-medal winner.

“I love coaching this game! I remember my first camp as a kid. Not only did I get to meet Lisa Fernandez, who I idolized at the time but got to catch her when I was 11 years old,” she recalled. “I’ll never forget her coming up to me at the end and saying, “you’re going to be a great softball player.” I fell in love with the sport ever since. I hope these campers come and watch their favorite Burroughs players and get that same feeling when they get to meet them at camp.”

For many years, Oasay has been a key member of the Burroughs program.

“I believe our camp is important to the young girls in the community. For some of them that might be their first experience with softball and getting a look at our culture,” she said. “As you know, the Burroughs girls always work the camp and I think that’s what makes it so special. The little girls can look up to the big girls.”

Oasay knows that everyone benefits at this camp.

“I think our campers not only get softball skills but our camp also teaches leadership skills for the older girls who are working the camp,” she added.

Oasay addressed what this camp means for her.

“I can tell you what I get out of it as a coach,” she said. “My main goal is to teach the love of the game to have those little girls come back like I have for the last 40 years and love the dirt and I love playing softball and being around the people.”