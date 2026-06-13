Rick’s Sports Corner: Grace Barton, Resilient, Unwavering

The recent Burroughs graduate had an ACL tear to her left leg as a freshman but rebounded and had a fine career.

By Rick Assad

Grace Barton proved one tough cookie after suffering an ACL [anterior cruciate ligament] tear in her left leg during the spring of 2023.

This injury didn’t deter Barton from having a fantastic career for the Burroughs High girls’ basketball team.

“The rehabilitation process and working my way back to basketball was the most difficult challenge I’ve faced in my career,” admitted the recent graduate. “I spent countless hours in physical therapy, working with strength coaches, rebuilding my confidence once I was finally able to return to the court.”

Barton, who didn’t play during her sophomore year, will attend the University of Indiana and major in management at the Kelley School of Business, displayed her mettle.

“The process required a lot of patience, commitment, and determination, but I never questioned whether returning to the game was worth it,” she said. “There were definitely frustrating moments while adjusting physically and mentally, but the support from my teammates and coaches helped me regain confidence.”

Looking back, Barton, who was All-Pacific League first team, All-League honorable mention and Scholar-Athlete Achievement Award all four years, believes one key trait is responsible for what she accomplished.

“I think determination is the quality that contributed most to my success,” she said. “Developing the individual skills needed to be successful in my sport required countless hours of hard work and dedication. And I think what truly made me successful was my determination to not only improve as an athlete but also to return to the game after being away from it for a year.”

This season proved especially fruitful for Barton, who played in 31 games, averaged 10.5 points per game, scored 325 points and also established a school-record 85 three-pointers.

Barton, who grabbed 2.5 rebounds per game and added 1.5 assists this past season, was a key member of the team that went to the CIF Southern Section Division V finals.

“The journey to the CIF Finals was incredibly rewarding and a reflection of all the hard work our team put in throughout the season,” she said. “From the beginning of the year, we spent hours practicing, training, and preparing for moments like that.”

Barton added: “During playoffs, everyone was fully committed to the same goal of making the season last as long as possible,” she noted. “Through focused practices, scouting, and strong team chemistry, we were able to be the first Burroughs girls’ basketball team to reach the CIF Finals.”

Burroughs met Bishop Diego on February 28 and came up one point shy of the title, losing 42-41, but there was much to be proud of including a 22-12 overall record and a 12-2 mark in league for second place.

“That was definitely the most important game our team had ever prepared for,” Barton acknowledged. “With that came a lot of nerves, preparation, and conversations about what it would be like to win. As a senior, knowing it could be one of my final high school games made it even more meaningful to me.”

Barton went on: “No matter the outcome, I knew it would be an experience I would never forget,” she offered. “Being in that moment with this particular team and coaching staff meant so much because of everything we had been through together. I felt incredibly grateful that all the hard work and dedication I had put into basketball over the past four years led to that opportunity.”

Longtime Burroughs head coach Vicky Oganyan witnessed Barton’s unwavering determination.

“Grace showed the kind of toughness and resilience that winners display coming back from an ACL injury, missing her sophomore season and becoming an All-Pacific League player,” she said. “All of it was made possible because of her determination, work ethic, and drive to be the best.”

Barton was more than a skilled basketball player.

“But what makes her even better is the type of teammate and person she is,” Oganyan noted. “Someone who you could really trust to do the right thing and for the good of the team.”

Being focused despite knowing that a victory isn’t a given, can have its tense moments, and especially during the postseason for the Bears.

“Before big playoff games, I would definitely feel nervous, especially this season knowing that any game could potentially be my last,” Barton said. “But once warmups started, those nerves went away and I was able to focus completely on playing.”

Of course Barton wasn’t alone and it made a significant difference.

“Talking with my teammates before games also helped calm my nerves and get me mentally ready to compete,” she offered.

Like Stephen Curry and Caitlin Clark, Barton, who shot 37 percent on three-pointers, made her mark shooting from long distance.

“We have a few specific plays to create three-point opportunities, but throughout the season I’ve always stayed ready to shoot whenever the opportunity comes,” she said. “Our offense involves a lot of drive-and-kick action, so because shooting is one of my strengths, I stay prepared and position myself well on the court. When the ball gets kicked out from the inside, I’m ready to take my shot.”

Burroughs has been a contender for a long time and playing for a winning program is always special.

During the four seasons Barton was on the team, the Bears went 87-40 for 68.5 percent in all games and 43-6 in league action for 87.7 percent and the team qualified for the postseason every season.

“It feels amazing to be part of such a successful program and to have continued the strong culture our teams have built over the years,” Barton said of playing for Oganyan.

Barton was one player but the Bears were a collection of several really good players.

“Being surrounded by hard-working teammates and dedicated coaches made the experience incredibly meaningful, and I’m proud to have played a role in continuing that standard,” she stated.

Dedicating four years to hoops isn’t easy but for Barton it was all worth it.

“Playing basketball at Burroughs was everything I hoped it would be and even more,” she said. “Going into high school as a freshman, I knew the sport would require a huge commitment of time and hard work, and it definitely did.”

Barton continued: “What I didn’t expect was how many meaningful relationships and memories I would gain from the experience,” she said. “Basketball gave me friendships, life lessons, and experiences that I’ll carry with me long after high school.”

Burroughs’ playoff run this season is a memory Barton will cherish.

The four games included a victory over visiting Sacred Heart of Jesus 54-39, a rout against Culver City 51-23, a lopsided decision over host Carter 70-30 and a triumph against host Oakwood 44-35.

“A highlight in my basketball career was definitely our CIF playoff run,” Barton explained. “Those were the games where I had the most fun, and played my hardest so when I look back on my basketball career, those games are the moments I think of first because of the intensity and excitement we shared as a team.”

No doubt, those games will be remembered by Barton for a very long time.