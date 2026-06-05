Rick’s Sports Corner: Karlee Earl, Prepared, Hard-Working, Consistent

Recent Burroughs graduate will attend Clemson University and will major in biology but won't play on the softball team.

By Rick Assad

By any standard of measurement, Karlee Earl’s offensive numbers on the softball field for Burroughs High are impressive.

Those eye-popping totals are not a coincidence but rather are the result of Earl’s keen preparation beforehand.

Earl, a recent graduate who will attend Clemson University and major in biology, but not play on the softball team, is a tireless worker.

“My approach at the plate starts the night before,” said Earl, who swatted 21 home runs with 110 runs batted in and 97 runs scored across her four-year career that involved 114 games. “I go in my batting cage, and I visualize the pitcher and what pitch I want as I am hitting. When it comes game day, I am then already prepared knowing what pitch I want and not fazed by the pitcher because I had already visualized my approach.”

Earl, who was named All-CIF Southern Section as a junior when she belted eight homers with 29 RBIs and 47 hits for a .522 batting average, a .944 slugging percentage and a .538 on-base percentage, always stayed in the moment.

“Before she starts pitching I say “strike, strike, strike” in my head and visualize the exact pitch I want coming from her hand,” she stated. “This approach allows me to stay disciplined and to wait for the pitch I want. It also gives me security in my approach and my ability because I have a plan and can now easily execute.”

For Earl, who played in the outfield, it’s a daily grind and not something a person can take a shortcut.

“Besides the many hours of work put into the sport, I feel I am successful on the field because of the support system I have behind me. My parents (father David and mother Dina) have really allowed me to become my own player, and they have let me formulate my own approach and independence within the sport that has allowed me to flourish,” she said. “But my coach, Doug Nicol, has always had my back and full faith in me which has given me the confidence to achieve. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if he wasn’t a part of my journey.”

Nicol is the longtime Burroughs head coach, and realizes Earl’s value to the program.

“Karlee has had an illustrious career here at Burroughs. As a four-year varsity starter, she has been the picture of consistency. Constantly delivering when we needed her. She will go down as one of the best players ever to play at Burroughs.”

At no time did Earl, who batted .371 with 36 hits, 39 RBIs and six homers this season, consider herself anything but a teammate.

“Being a key member on the team doesn’t really cross my mind. I feel everybody is a key part and everybody has the same value,” she said. “I don’t view myself as more key than anybody else on the team. That idea has made playing just the same as it always has been. I’m going up to bat with the same approach every time, and I know if I don’t do the job the person behind me is just as capable to do the job also.”

The closeness of the team is what has led to overall success.

Consider this: During the four-year span when Earl was on the team, the Bears went 83-33 in all games for .715 percentage and 29-7 for .805 percentage in the Pacific League.

Burroughs went to the playoffs all four years and reached the CIF Southern Section semifinals twice, as a senior and a freshman.

“This is one of the things I like about being a part of the team. Rarely does it happen when both myself and the team are struggling,” she said. “When there is a funk, the team atmosphere has to stay positive through support and positive self talk. Eventually, somebody will make a big play, whether it’s me or someone else, that will create energy and make the team get out of the funk.”

Earl was always willing to do whatever it took for the team to prosper.

“My best asset for the team is probably my leading by example whether that is hitting or making a play,” she said. “Over my past couple of years I’ve noticed that when I make a key play within the game it really creates an energy that everyone feeds off of.”

Expectations are always high for the Bears and his season was no different.

“The goals we have set for the team this season were to win the Pacific League, and to go deep into CIF [playoffs],” said Earl. “My goal is to end the season where all our energies are in sync, and we are a team that has one goal in which we are conquering together.”

Having played countless softball games, Earl selected a few that truly were memorable.

“The games that stood out to me the most are the Muir game during my junior season, and the Crescenta Valley game my sophomore season. In the Muir game we were in the bottom of the sixth and we were losing by one. League was on the line and I went up and hit a solo home run to tie the game. We ended up going into extra innings and winning the game to clinch the

league,” she said. “That game stands out to me the most because even though our team didn’t start up hot we didn’t give up and we ended up winning. My one key hit allowed for an energy that everyone was able to feed off of to be able to win the game.”

Earl also delivered the goods versus a longtime rival and a powerhouse.

“The other game that stands out in my career is the Crescenta Valley game my sophomore season. We were in the top of the third and we were losing 3-1. I went up and hit a two-run home run to tie the game. That singular hit changed the whole team’s energy and gave everybody the hope and power to end up winning that game. It is also a highlight of how my playmaking is able to create rallies and foster hope to win big games.”

The classroom isn’t the only location for learning. The field can also sprout lessons.

“Softball is an area where I have a lesson that I’m learning each day. But the biggest one that I have learned is perseverance. It is hard to hear criticism, and to not always see results. But, just because times get hard doesn’t mean you give up,” Earl emphasized. “You go back out and you try again until you see the results, and the criticism becomes an area of praise.”

Earl added: “Perseverance is a lesson everyone should learn. Not accepting your faults and not working on them doesn’t get you anywhere. You have to accept your faults and dissect them to understand how you can come back better,” she noted. “Just because it’s hard doesn’t mean you don’t face it, if anything it gives you more of a reason to face it because it will be a big step within your journey.”

Being part of the team was extra special for Earl.

“What I will miss most in concluding my career is the purity of the sport. Over my years I feel a sense of purity and youth in my time on the softball field. I will miss that sense of youth as I go off to college and begin my adult career,” she said. “I will also miss being able to hang out with my team everyday. We have such a good time on the field filled with laughter. But the coaching staff will be a big part that will be missing from my everyday routine. I am very grateful to know a group of coaches that have given me so much opportunity and believed in me every step of the way.”

For Nicol, it’s more than just talent that matters, it’s how Earl approached the game.

“She was part of two Pacific League championship teams and two teams that advanced to the CIF playoff semifinals. She was also a four-time All-League player and an All-CIF first team selection her junior year,” he said. “Those are some high level accomplishments and those don’t happen unless you are a very hard worker and dedicated to your sport and school.”

Nicol concluded his thoughts on the decorated Bear.

“I will always be grateful to Karlee for the time, effort and hard work she put in to raise our program to such a high standard of success,” he said.

Earl is likewise thankful and grateful to have been able to add to the Bears’ long standing tradition.

“Playing for the Bears has been a wonderful experience. I enjoy representing Burroughs and having a great community coming out to the games and supporting us,” she stated. “These past four years have meant a lot to me and they will hold unforgettable memories on and off the field.”