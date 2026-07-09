Rick’s Sports Corner: MVP Youth Basketball Skills Clinic Year Long

Burbank Boys & Girls Club has a yearlong MVP Youth Basketball Skills Training Clinic and takes place on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

By Rick Assad

The NBA season ended with the New York Knicks beating the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the Finals and took home the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time in 53 seasons.

On the college basketball side, Michigan knocked of the University of Connecticut 69-63 victory over the Huskies, who had claimed two of the last three titles.

While those levels have quieted down, locally, hoops are still being played at the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley, because Mike Graceffo, the longtime coach and current athletic director, is running an MVP Youth Basketball Skills Training Clinic every Tuesday between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and it is year-round.

The fee is $10.00 per child per session and is payable at the door and the clinic is open to all youth and not just Boys & Girls Club members.

At the most recent clinic, nine youngsters were ready to learn the fundamentals of the game.

After spending 41 years at the Burbank Parks & Recreation Department and a decade at the Boys & Girls Club, Graceffo, who was inducted into the Burbank Walk of Fame and has been voted the best coach in Burbank on several occasions, is always enthused about coaching.

“It’s awesome, and it feels great to work with kids that want to learn, listen, and are coachable,” he said.

Though it’s nice to shoot and score, it’s just as important and necessary to know how to play the game properly.

“I hope that the kids are learning the fundamentals and gaining enthusiasm for the game, while having fun,” Graceffo said.

The youngsters were taught the four F’s: Feet. Foundation. Form. Follow Through by Graceffo.

Graceffo also stressed when dribbling, it’s important to work on your weaker hand and also said a good way to get exercise is by jumping rope.

The youngsters also learned about the switch drill in which a player is dribbling with their right hand but is being pressed so they switch to the left hand.

In part because of the Stephen Curry phenomenon of shooting and making three-pointers, everyone from high school to college wants to try the long ball.

Graceffo said making two-pointers is better and as you get older and stronger, maybe think about taking the trey.

Graceffo also quoted John Wooden, the UCLA hoops coach who won a record 10 NCAA championships between 1964 and 1975 and had four undefeated teams.

“Be quick, but don’t hurry,” Graceffo said while noting that Wooden emphasized that moving with efficiency, focus and purpose without rushing.

It’s necessary and important to have these types of clinics for a variety of reasons.

“I feel these clinics are important because we are trying to improve these kids’ fundamentals and their ability to work hard, have fun, and have a better understanding of what it takes to get them to the next level,” Graceffo stated.

Graceffo, who helped Michael Jordan run his basketball camps, continued his thought.

“I also feel these clinics are important for kids and their parents that are not members of the Boys & Girls Club to be exposed to our Boys & Girls Club programs and all the great activities our Boys & Girls Club has to offer,” he added.

At Graceffo’s essence, he’s a coach and is always comfortable teaching sports.

“These clinics allow me the opportunity to do what I love doing, and that’s teaching the game of basketball, and to make a positive difference in young people’s lives,” he admitted.

The shaping of lives is something a coach can do and it’s always behind what Graceffo does.

“As a coach, what I like most is seeing improvement in the kids I work with,” he said. “And to see the joy when they see that their efforts to get better are happening. I also love the competition, life lessons, and camaraderie.”

Jordan’s brand is everywhere and his impact on basketball is without peer.

What did Graceffo garner from arguably the greatest basketball player ever who was a 14-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA Most Valuable Player, six-time NBA Finals MVP and a 10-time NBA scoring leader?

“I learned a lot from being around Michael Jordan and all the different coaches, players and their different styles of play and coaching,” he offered. “I had the opportunity to meet Tex Winter [inventor of the Triangle Offense], and other Midwest and East Coast coaches and learn their way of doing things.”

Graceffo added: “As for learning from MJ, I learned how much attention to detail he expects,” he said. “Also, I learned to never give up, and I loved Michael’s competitiveness and his desire to be the best. He demands excellence and his desire to outwork everyone is legendary.”

Graceffo, a longtime Yankees fan, continued his admiration for Jordan, who captured six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls.

“He was always great with all the coaches and kids. He was always very cool with me,” he said. “He used to call me California Kid.”

Duncan Hoogeveen will be an incoming freshman at Burroughs High and wants to play on the frosh team.

Hoogeveen is 6-1 and wants to improve in every phase of the game.

“I want to be better at basketball,” he said. “You have to try your best. In the eighth grade, I got addicted to it [basketball].”

When asked why he likes the game, he had a lyrical response. “I like the music of making a good play,” he offered.

Izek Garvia attends John Muir Middle School and is in the sixth grade and loves hoops.

“I want to improve on dribbling the basketball,” he said, “but I also like shooting a lot.”

Graceffo also mentioned some of the coaches he’s admired over the years and has used as models.

They include several local coaches such as Joe Dunn, Art Sullivan, Keith Knoop, Craig Sherwood, Bob Hart, Russ Johnson, Jose Hernandez, Ron Quarterman, Dave Galarneau, Terry Scott, Ken Bailey, Dave Montero and Jay Jackson.

At the college and professional level, Graceffo likes Wooden, Dean Smith, Rick Pitino, Roy Williams, Bobby Knight, Jim Valvano, Phil Jackson, Terry Donahue, Don Shula and Mike Scioscia.

That’s not a bad list.