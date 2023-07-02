Romancing the Bean celebrates 30 Years in Burbank

Burbank’s beloved coffee shop, Romancing the Bean, is marking a significant milestone this week as it celebrates its 30th anniversary. Owner Kerry Krull, a fixture in Burbank, opened the doors to the cozy café on June 30, three decades ago, and has moved several locations before since becoming an integral part of Magnolia Park’s fabric. To commemorate this achievement, Romancing the Bean hosted a celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. at its location on 3417 Magnolia Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Kerry Krull with her daughter, son, and grandson. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Reflecting on her journey, Kerry Krull shared her humble beginnings, saying, “I was 31 years old when I opened my first tiny little 500 square foot coffee shop across from Warner Brothers. My kids were not even teenagers yet. We lived upstairs in a tiny little one-bedroom apartment.” Krull, who worked as a cocktail waitress at Timmy Nolans at night, served coffee to some of Hollywood’s biggest names during the day, including Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Brooke Shields, Andre Agassi, the cast of The Drew Carey Show, John Stamos, Robert De Niro, and many others.

“If I only knew then what I know now!” Krull added with a laugh. She went on to highlight the challenges she has faced over the years, from surviving major world events like the 1994 earthquake, the 9/11 attacks, the financial crisis of 2008/2009 (which led to a brief closure), and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these hurdles, Romancing the Bean has persevered, thanks to the support of loyal customers and dedicated employees.

“This business has never made me rich, contrary to some people’s beliefs, but I’ve done okay,” Krull shared. “I’ve been able to support my family, and for the most part, I love what I do. It is very fulfilling to create something from the ground up and watch it come to fruition and actually have people enjoy and appreciate it.”

Krull expressed her gratitude to the community that has embraced Romancing the Bean, stating, “I just love the sense of community this neighborhood entails, and giving back to the community is very rewarding for me.” She mentioned that her daughter has played a significant role in the business, serving as the designer for both of their current locations, which fills her with immense pride. Furthermore, Krull revealed her joy as a grandmother, mentioning her ridiculously adorable grandson.

The 30th-anniversary celebration is a testament to Romancing the Bean’s enduring presence in Burbank. Krull expressed her appreciation for her customers, stating, “I want to give a shout-out to all my customers over the years that have kept us going. Some are still dropping in since my very first shop! We would not still be here without all of you!” She also gave special recognition to her employees, acknowledging their resilience during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. “You are rock stars,” she exclaimed.