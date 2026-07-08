Rosy Hungerford, Saint Finbar Teacher, Vice Principal Retires

By Rick Assad

There is no doubt that being a teacher is calling of the highest order and longtime Burbank resident Rosy Hungerford has stood out as an educator and administrator at Saint Finbar Parish School.

“I was a first grade teacher from September 1998 to June 2026. As with all teachers’ jobs, it entails more than one would think,” said the recently retired Hungerford. “Teaching entails lesson plans, correcting papers, report cards, parent communication, behavior issues, recess duty, lunch duty, and the rest.”

Hungerford, who celebrated her fiftieth wedding anniversary, and she and her husband, Tom, and her family went to Palm Springs for about a week and enjoyed their time together.

For the students’ benefit, teachers need to illustrate and explain what is right and wrong to young children.

“We teach the students to be kind, how to admit when they are wrong and apologize, to listen, follow rules, pay attention, have good manners and hygiene,” Hungerford stressed. “But it also includes receiving hugs, hearing special stories and silly jokes, tying shoes, or taking a look at a wiggly tooth. If I am on campus, I am always available to the students.”

That’s a lot to digest but Hungerford was also St. Finbar’s vice principal.

“I was the vice principal for about 16 years,” she said. “That position entailed supporting the principal as needed, including various meetings, and being part of the interview process when hiring new teachers. I also handled administrative and discipline issues when the principal was off campus.”

When asked what the primary differences are between being a first-grade teacher and a vice principal, Hungerford, who brought patience, common sense and simplicity to her jobs at the school, had a ready answer.

“Each position is unique and brings its own challenges and rewards,” she said of the two.

Being a teacher is more than just that.

“In teaching, every day is a new day. No two days are alike. When you work with children, you never know what will come up. There are too many memories to count,” Hungerford stated of what will be her most vivid recollections of her time on campus. “Just being around children, their innocence, their excitement for the simple things, their laughter and curiosity and knowing they just want to be loved and happy. The beauty is just that.”

Because days are not the same, each day is unique and filled with intrigue.

“As teachers, we teach them to sound out words, read, and write stories; learn math facts, and do math problems. But I feel it is important to allow them to be children, and not rush them to grow quicker than they are ready to,” Hungerford said. “We also teach them to respect and treat others with kindness; to behave appropriately and ask, “what would Jesus do?” At a Catholic school, most importantly, we teach them that they are children of God and He loves them.”

After decades at St. Finbar, Hungerford will remember her students.

“I will miss the children. I will miss coming to work to see them each day,” she admitted.

The need for good teachers will always be of the highest order.

“All teachers are important. A first-grade teacher, along with preschool, pre-kindergarten, and kindergarten teachers, set a precedent for the children to begin learning,” Hungerford acknowledged. “Learning independence, speaking up for themselves, getting along with peers; learning to listen and follow instructions. Where would we all be if there were no teachers in our lives?”

Hungerford answered the call to be a teacher and is glad that it became a reality.

“Teaching and being with children is something I love,” she stated.

Are there any special traits that would benefit a teacher? Hungerford has a good idea of what some might be.

“A good immune system. Patience, firmness, consistency, and a big heart,” she offered.

In a sense, a teacher is a magician. Things changed fast and Hungerford was always at the ready. So, what’s required?

“A good night’s sleep. You never know what the day will bring,” she intoned. “You may think you have everything ready and perfectly planned, then you arrive at school – it is a windy day and the students begin to act like the wind, or a student is upset and misses their parents, the printer is out of ink, the enrichment teacher called in sick, the WIFI is down. You have to be like Mary Poppins and pull things out of a carpet bag.”

Hungerford’s husband, who works for American Airlines in baggage claims at Los Angeles International Airport, was a huge help to his wife.

“He helped with putting things up in the classroom. Tom is very tall, so he got that job of hanging the decorations and Christmas lights,” she said. “He stayed with me late at night as I finished cleaning desks and decorating the classroom.”

That’s not all, according to Hungerford.

“In the summer Tom would carry out all the desks outside so we could wash them,” she noted. “He put up the piles of papers I hauled around to correct, and he listened patiently as I told him about my day. (Of course, he might have been listening to a Dodger or Laker game at the same time).”

Hungerford brought a quiet dignity to her job and is pleased with the opportunity to serve the school and students.

“St. Finbar is my home. I worship there. I went to school there, received all my sacraments there, and my children went to school there,” she said. “I feel it is a very welcoming community for all people. We have a Vietnamese community, a Hispanic community, and a Filipino community. Our priest reaches out to young adults and young families. So, yes, I feel St. Finbar is a very special community.”

Indeed, St. Finbar is fortunate to have employed someone like Hungerford who cares deeply about the school and its students.