San Fernando Blvd. to Remain Closed for Dining Through Mid January

Extending the success of outdoor dining on Burbank’s San Fernando Boulevard, City Manager, Justin Hess, issued a revised continuance of the Emergency Order that closes portions of San Fernando Boulevard in Downtown Burbank from Magnolia Boulevard to Angeleno Avenue until January 18, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

“Closing sections of San Fernando has been hugely successful,” said Hess. “Our Downtown restaurants are able to offer outdoor dining in asaferCOVID environment that includes social distancing and fresh air.”

“PPP funding was running out, but outdoor dining allowed us to bring in more workers and now we are able to pay more of our bills.” Matt Kim, Kopan Ramen stated. Over/Under Public House said, “Outdoor dining is great, we are attracting a lot of customers from outside of Burbank.”

The Downtown Burbank Property-based Business Improvement District (PBID) was instrumental in making this happen. They advocated for the closure and provided funding for the barricades along with tables, chairs, umbrellas, and decor for open seating along the boulevard. “We were glad to help. The PBID is here to support the viability and growth of Downtown and this is something that we can partner with the City for both our businesses and residents,” said Michael Cusumano, Chair of the Downtown BID Board.

Revisions within this emergency order prohibit the use of tents and canopies and allow for the use of umbrellas and heaters.

The closure includes the following blocks of streets along San Fernando Boulevard.  Angeleno Avenue to Olive Avenue

 Olive Avenue to Orange Grove Avenue

 Orange Grove Avenue to Magnolia Boulevard

Angeleno Avenue, Olive Avenue, Orange Grove Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard will remain open to vehicular traffic. The emergency order will be confirmed by the City Council at a future date.

Restaurants will still have to provide a plan and obtain a permit to use the City Right- of-Way for dining space. If a restaurant would like to apply for the permit, they should contact the Economic Development Team who will provide them assistance and answer questions at 818-238-5180. Businesses with current permits will automatically be extended.

Some of the restaurants currently open for outdoor dining include:

Don Cuco’s • Fantasia

Fuji Ya Sushi

Gordon Biersch • Granville

Gyu-Kaku

India’s Tandoori • Kabuki

Knight Restaurant • Kopan Ramen

Over/Under Public House  Shake Shack

Story Tavern

The Great Grill

Toro Sushi and Poke • Urban Press Winery • Wild Carvery

Wockano

YardHouse

Buffalo Wild Wings