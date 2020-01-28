Saturation Patrols Nets One DUI

Burbank police conducted saturation patrols on Monday night (January 27) funded by a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Police report that in 2019, they Department investigated 91 DUI-related traffic collisions resulting in 32 injuries on Burbank streets.

The patrol on Monday netted one traffic citation, one arrest for DUI, one arrest for possession of cocaine and one arrest for reckless driving according to Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department.

The operation took place between 7 pm and 2 am.