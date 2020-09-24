School Board Candidate Profile: Steve Ferguson

Editor’s Note: myBurbank will be highlighting the upcoming election in two areas, first candidate profiles to give you some background on each candidate, and second will be a series of questions on each issue. We will run a new profile each day and the question/answer part will run after the profiles are completed.

Where are you from originally?

I was born and raised here in Burbank.

What was the most memorable or character-building part of your upbringing?

I would say volunteering in my church and for city working groups and committees brought some of my most memorable moments. Through volunteerism, I made lifelong friends, gained a wealth of experience and connected with incredible causes I believed in.

How long have you been in Burbank?

Over 31 years and counting.

What drew you to the City of Burbank?

I am lucky that I was born and raised in this community, and it’s the people and small-town charm that have kept me here. Burbank is one of a kind!

What are some of your interests/hobbies?

I’m generally interested in world history, pop culture, US politics and education policy. My hobbies include taking road trips, reading memoirs, binge-watching Netflix cooking and home improvement shows, and going to pug meetups with my partner, and our pug Winston.

What motivated you to run for office?

I’ve been advocating on behalf of young people in this city for nearly 20 years and the school board has always been filled with phenomenal advocates for young people. I first ran to offer a new perspective in district governance and to offer all students, whether they be college or career bound, the best start possible in Burbank schools.

Is there anything else you’d like Burbank residents to know about you?

Over the past 5 years on the Board of Education, I have:

Fought to preserve vocational/career technical education courses, after the county eliminated funding

Sponsored and passed the District’s Suicide Prevention Policy, mandating suicide prevention training for all staff, and established annual reporting requirements on student hospitalization statistics to ensure resources can be better focused moving forward

Worked with city leaders to have secondary student ID cards double as public library cards, exposing students to municipal library resources and programs, and ensuring they have access to the internet 7-days a week

Moved board meeting start time from 6PM to 7PM to increase engagement and allow for more working parents to participate in board meetings

Established monthly EdWalks to improve board member accessibility, and where constituents could engage board members on the Chandler Bike Path during a morning walk

If re-elected, I plan to work to:

Manage a safe return to schools for staff, families and students.

Attract and retain highly qualified educators and staff to our district

Preserve and expand graduation pathways

Drive issues of equity

I am running for re-election because, in these uncertain times, we need experienced leaders who will place our children’s health and education first. Our schools are the backbone of Burbank, and I will continue working hard to ensure our schools remain safe and prepare our students for the jobs of tomorrow. I am proud to be endorsed by State Senator Anthony Portantino, School Board Vice President Steve Frintner, School Board Clerk Charlene Tabet, School Board Member Dr. Roberta Reynolds, the Burbank Teachers Association, and California School Employees Association (CSEA), Chapter 674.

For more information email me at SteveFergusonforSchoolBoard@gmail.com or visit my website at www.SteveFerguson.org