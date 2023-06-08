School Board Places Superintendent Matt Hill on Paid Administrative Leave

On Thursday, June 8, Burbank Board of Education President Steve Ferguson sent a district-wide email stating that the Board of Education has placed Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill on administrative leave.

This action comes after the Board called for a special closed session meeting on Wednesday night, with one of the items on the agenda being the “Public Employee Performance Evaluation Pursuant to Government Code §54957 (Superintendent of Schools)”.

No details have been given because the Board says it is a confidential personnel matter.

Back in July of 2022, the Board voted to give Hill a new contract with a retroactive raise even though his current contract did not expire until the end of the 2023 school year. His new contract is set to expire in 2025. Transparent California reported his 2021 salary with benefits to be $314,050.47.

According to his contract, if the Board votes to terminate Hill at a later time without cause, they will still have to pay his salary for one year, including health and welfare benefits.

While the reasons for placing him on leave have yet to be made public, the District has been suffering from many departures, including 10 of the 19 Principals in the past two years and several administrators also leaving. The District has also failed to get a Parcel Tax approved by voters in recent years.

Dr. John Paramo, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, will be acting as Superintendent until the Board takes future action.

Here is the full text of the letter sent on Thursday afternoon: