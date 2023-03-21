Senator Portantino Honors Mary Alvord as 2023 Woman of the Year for the 25th District

State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) honored long-time Burbank community leader and public servant Mary Alvord as the 2023 Woman of the Year for the 25th Senate District.

“I am excited to honor Mary Alvord as this year’s 25th Senate District Woman of the Year,” stated Senator Portantino. “For decades, she has been dedicated to public service and improving the quality of life for Burbank residents. Her commitment, persistence, and hard work is an inspiration for all of us. The 25th Senate District and the State of California are better places because of Ms. Alvord.”

Ms. Mary Alvord is a lifelong resident of the City of Burbank and had a career working for the City of Burbank, which spanned 38 years. In 1991, she was appointed to the position of Parks and Recreation Director and held this position for ten years. Under her leadership, the city completed numerous capital improvement projects, including the construction of the Burbank Tennis Center, roller hockey rink at Ralph Foy Park, Maple Street Playground, Earthwalk Park, Valley Park Skate Park, Stough Canyon Nature Center and more.

From 2000 to 2003, Ms. Alvord served as the Assistant City Manager and in 2003 by a unanimous vote of City Council, was named the City Manager. Ms. Alvord was the first woman to hold the position of City Manager in Burbank’s history. She has been continually recognized for her dedication to public service and her commitment to the Burbank community. She was inducted in the “Burbank Athletics Walk of Fame” (2007), awarded the Boys and Girls Club’s “Golden Achievement Award”, named “Woman of the Year” by State Senator Jack Scott (2004) and the Zonta Club (2007), received the Burbank Temporary Aid Center’s “Top Award for Citizenship”, honored by Woodbury University with the “Movers and Shapers Award”, and bestowed the Family Service Agency’s “Woman of Vision Award” (2007).

To acknowledge Ms. Alvord’s significant role with the Burbank community, the Mary Alvord Recreation Center was named in her honor and dedicated on January 28, 2023.

“I love my community and I was honored to serve it to the best of my ability. I was quite touched when Senator Portantino called me to ask me to be his Woman of the Year. For most of us who work in municipal service, it’s about the community and not the accolade. I am very grateful to our Senator for recognizing Burbank’s collective work because I share this honor with the wonderful support I had from the best city employees in the best city,” commented Ms. Alvord.

The California State Legislature first recognized March as Women’s History Month in 1987 and has since continued the tradition. Each year, members of the State Legislature recognize exceptional women in their district with a celebration commemorating their efforts.