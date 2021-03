Daylight savings time begins Sunday morning at 2 am which while it means an hours less sleep tonight, it also means an hour more of daylight each day.

Remember to check all those batteries in your smoke detectors in your house and put an additional hour on all those analog clocks that you still have. For you in the time warp still, good luck setting the time on your VCR. I know, what’s a VCR?

I won’t even get into 8 tracks