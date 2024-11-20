Sign Up for Burbank Holiday Baskets by Nov 22

The countdown to the season of giving is officially on! November 22 marks the last day to sign up for the Burbank Coordinating Council (BCC) Holiday Basket program, where you can either receive a helping hand this holiday season or roll up your sleeves to spread some cheer as a family sponsor.

This cherished annual tradition connects neighbors with neighbors, ensuring that about 300 Burbank families can enjoy a joyous holiday season. Families in need can apply easily via an online form. But here’s where the magic happens – generous locals are needed to step up as sponsors.

What Does Sponsoring a Family Mean?

Sponsoring a family means becoming a holiday hero. You’ll shop for gifts and food items tailored to a family in need, wrap those goodies with love, and deliver them on Saturday, December 14. The BCC makes it simple: just indicate the family size you’re comfortable sponsoring, and they’ll match you with the perfect recipient. For those feeling extra generous, consider sponsoring more than one family – because the joy of giving grows with each recipient!

Holiday Basket Gift Guidelines: A Cheat Sheet for Cheer

Need ideas for your holiday haul? The BCC suggests each family member receive 4-5 gifts to unwrap. Here are some thoughtful options:

For Men and Older Teen Boys: Hoodies, scarves, pocket tool kits, or travel coffee mugs.

Hoodies, scarves, pocket tool kits, or travel coffee mugs. For Teen Boys and Girls: Sports gear, advanced art kits, or earbuds.

Sports gear, advanced art kits, or earbuds. For Women and Older Teen Girls: Makeup kits, jewelry, or kitchen accessories.

Makeup kits, jewelry, or kitchen accessories. For Boys and Girls Under 12: Arts and crafts sets, jackets, or puzzles.

Arts and crafts sets, jackets, or puzzles. For Babies and Toddlers: Diapers, soft blankets, and cuddly stuffed animals.

Feel-Good Giving in Three Easy Steps:

Fill out the Sponsor a Family form. Receive your family’s details, including their ages, sizes, and wish lists, by early November. Shop, wrap, and deliver your holiday surprises directly to the family on December 14 (or coordinate another arrangement).

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the spirit of giving and help make this holiday season unforgettable for a Burbank family. For more details and to sign up, visit the BCC website and be a part of the magic.

Let’s make this year the best one yet – one holiday basket at a time!